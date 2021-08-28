3 Burritos You Can Eat In Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Putting tortillas, beans, and rice together is a winning combination, but when it's enlarged and diversified, the possibilities are endless. In Phoenix restaurants where big is always better, big burritos are the way to go. Here are some places you can enjoy eating big burritos in Phoenix:

PHX Burrito House

Location: 4140 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85013, United States

Phone Number:+1 408-600-2985

Opens: Tuesdays-Saturdays ( 9 a.m.-9 p.m.)

According to Google reviews, customers claim that this place has the best Machacha breakfast burrito. The price and fresh ingredients are both very good too. While the menu is simple (burritos, tacos, enchiladas), the diner's dedication is to providing quality meals. Family-owned restaurants located throughout the Los Angeles area serving overstuffed burritos topped with freshly baked tortillas made fresh each morning by the De la Cruz family (of El Zocalo Mexican Grille, El Sol Mexican Café, and Mango's Mexican Café).

Left Coast Burrito

Phone Number: (602) 800 9944

Website: leftcoastburrito.com

Facebook: Leftcoastburrito

Left Coast Burrito is a food truck food that you can try. The owner of the food truck is Darrick and Robbin Simpson. Local burrito lovers are taking notice of their specialties, thanks in part to their first impression. There are more than a few entrée options for you to choose from, including the Times New Ramen and the Hello, McFly. Among the favorites is the El Chattanooga, made with black beans, rice, collard greens, mac and cheese, and fried chicken.

El Norteno

Location: 1002 7th Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85007, United States

Phone Number: +1 602-254-4629

Opens: Mondays - Thursdays ( 7:30 a.m. - 9 p.m.)

Fridays - Saturdays ( 7.30 a.m. - 10 p.m.)

When it comes to breakfast, customer claims that El Norteno Mexican Food is a great choice, where they serve a breakfast burrito fit for a king. Burritos with machaca and eggs are filled to the brim with moist, flavorful strips of machaca along with enough eggs to lend them that extra bulk. If carbs are your thing, you can add potatoes. Steak and egg, chorizo and egg, egg with cheese, and bacon and egg are some of the other breakfast choices.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.