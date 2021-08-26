Plan of Action For Drought in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - Throughout the decades, Phoenix has prepared for shortages and will continue to do so in the future. Several sources and backup supplies are available to Phoenix for its water needs. In anticipation of a Colorado River shortage, Phoenix has invested in infrastructure, underground water storage, and conservation. To ensure sustainable growth, Phoenix will continue to plan, invest, and conserve.

Water will continue to be provided to Phoenix customers without interruption. It is a high priority to provide Phoenix with Colorado River supplies in early shortages. Phoenix gets most of its water supply from the Salt and Verde rivers. In addition to the Salt & Verde rivers, groundwater, and reclaimed water, Phoenix has access to additional supplies. The success of Phoenix's economy depends on its efficient and effective management of water resources.

In Phoenix, conserving water and using it wisely allows us to be resilient when there is a shortage of water. With a population of over 400,000, Phoenix has reduced water usage by 30% per capita during the past 20 years.

The drought and shortage will continue, and cities will keep asking citizens to reduce their water use over and above existing conservation efforts if drought and shortage persist.

You must manage water resources in the long term by being efficient. You can conserve water when you can. Choose Xeriscape around your home by planting desert adaptive plants. Find and fix leaks inside and outside your home. Know your water usage. The water usage calculator can help to optimize water use. A number of steps are being taken internally by Phoenix to make operations more efficient.

