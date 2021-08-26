Experience the labor day weekend in Scottsdale

SCOTTSDALE, AZ - The end of the summer is the perfect time for you to relax and enjoy yourself. When Labor Day comes around, relax yourself, celebrate the hard work of American workers, and enjoy the end of summer. Spend your labor day in Scottsdale under a clear sky, fresh air, and enjoy an atmosphere of pleasure. Here is a list of things to do on your labor day in Scottsdale.

1.Detours American West

394 E. Redfield Road, Chandler, AZ 85225 | 866-438-6877

With special Labor Day pricing from Detours, you reduce your bucket list this summer. Their Grand Canyon and Sedona Red Rock day tours, both departing Scottsdale, promise stunning scenic vistas and picture-perfect photo opportunities. The best part is that visitors save 10% on these memorable tours over Labor Day weekend.

2.Public art walking tour

4420 N. Scottsdale Road

Walk Old Town's historic streets and see some of the city's most popular public art installations! It takes approximately 60 minutes to walk the entire route at a comfortable pace, although with all of the shops, galleries, and restaurants along your path, you may want to add a little time to browse and taste. During this time, you can enjoy some Scottsdale sunshine, explore art, and socialize.

3.Western spirit: Scottsdales's museum of the west

3830 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale, AZ 85251 | 480-686-9539

The Smithsonian Affiliate Museum brings you the spirit of the American West in a stunning, contemporary setting. Rotating exhibitions showcase some of the world's best collections. You can get 10% off the museum's admission and store during Labor Day weekend.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.