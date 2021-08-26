Fun things to do this weekend in Phoenix: August 27 - 28

PHOENIX, AZ - No plans for the weekend? Don't worry, you will have tons to do in Phoenix. From saturday night market to live music, there is something for everyone. Let's take a look at events you can enjoy to fill your weekend below.

1. Summer Evening Sunset: Jazz Under the Stars

Royal Palms Resort and Spa, 5200 E. Camelback Road, Phoenix

The evening energy warms up as the sun sets in the desert. You can come to this event on the last Friday of each month, and it comes with a variety of menus and live music performances.

2. Sidewalk Saturday Night Market

901 N. 1st St., Phoenix

Fill your weekends to buy good quality local brands and be surrounded by a cozy atmosphere. This week's night market also features music performances to entertain visitors and a food and beverage stand to satisfy visitors' hunger. The food and drink stall in this Saturday night market is placed near The Churchill.

3. Beat the heat

15059 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale

Enjoy Scottsdale Quarter's end-of-summer celebration. Have fun in the snow, play some yard games, try a Topical Sno snow cone or boba sample from Bubble Bee, ask for a balloon animal, and dance around in the splash pad while you listen to fun music. Toys and items will also be available to the first 500 people.

4.Flashlight Nights

1201 N. Galvin Parkway, Phoenix

Flashlight Nights take place at night within Desert Botanical Garden. The night-blooming plants and animals that appear in the desert after dark can be captured with flashlights. Enjoy spending your weekend with pleasant experience.

5. Best of Downtown Tempe Foodie Stroll

1 W. Rio Salado Parkway, Tempe

The foodie strolls take you to a variety of downtown Tempe restaurants. Walks are free-flowing; you decide where to go and how long you wish to stay. Veranda dining with misters and expanded terrace offer a great view of downtown Tempe.

