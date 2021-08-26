Navajo County is offering free vaccinations from 23 through 28 August

NAVAJO COUNTY, AZ - Navajo County hosts free vaccine events in various locations this week, starting from 23 to 28 August. In close collaboration with Indian Health Services and tribal health organizations, Navajo Health Command Operations Center and Navajo Health Department plan and implement vaccinations for the Navajo Nation's COVID-19.

The US-approved COVID-19 vaccine is the only one the Navajo Nation will use. The Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines have been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) under Emergency Use Authorization (EUA). There will be two doses each person should have, separated by 21 to 28 days. It is essential to take both shots to be effective.

Participants must bring individual identification, and a parent or guardian must accompany children aged 12-17.

Vaccines at the following locations do not require an appointment, so please note the schedule of days and locations. The following is a detailed list of the sites, categories, and plans of the available vaccines:

Chinle Service Unit

1. Main campus- Internal Medicine/Family Medicine Clinic

This vaccine is a Pfizer dose to be given to children aged 12 years and over. The schedule for administering this vaccine is Monday through Friday, starting at 9 a.m. until 4 p.m.

2. Pinon Health Center Drive-thru

The vaccines provided consisted of Pfizer and Moderna. For Pfizer doses, vaccine administration begins on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, starting at 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. The Moderna vaccine is carried out on Thursday starting at 1:30 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

Kayenta Service Unit

1. Inscription House Health Center

The vaccines provided are Pfizer for ages 12 years and over and Moderna and one dose of J&J for 18 years and over. Vaccination for the age category 12 years and over is carried out on Monday, Tuesday, and Friday starting at 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. After that, the category of 18 years and over is held on Wednesday, beginning at 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m.

For other vaccination locations, you can visit:

https://www.ndoh.navajo-nsn.gov/COVID-19/COVID-19-Vaccine.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.