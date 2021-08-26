3 Plant Shops Near Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - One of today's biggest trends is houseplants, which have taken over social media. Furthermore, plants are great at cleansing the air and have been proven to boost mood and productivity. Even though there are some affordable options available at big home improvement stores, supporting your local nursery is always the best choice. To brighten up your space and mood, visit one of these local Phoenix plant shops whether you're a plant novice or a true pro.

Whitfill Nurseries Inc

location:824 E Glendale Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85020, United States

Phone Number:+1 602-944-8479

Website: whitfillnursery.com

Opens: Mondays-Fridays (8 a.m. - 5 p.m.)

Saturdays ( 8 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

Sundays (10 a.m. - 4 p.m.)

Having served the valley community for more than 60 years, Whitfill Nursery is a local favorite. Over the past six decades, Whitfill Nursery has served the valley as a family business. Whitfill Plant Nursery's staff, quality inventory, and neighborhood atmosphere are what separates it from other plant nurseries, according to Google reviews. Whitfill has been providing the valley with beautiful landscaping and greenery since 1946 through its three different locations in Arizona. Their expertise is in Southwestern landscape design, so if you're interested in bringing a bit of the desert into your home, you know exactly where to look

The Plant Stand

Location:6420 S 28th St, Phoenix, AZ 85042, United States

Phone Number:+1 602-304-0551

Website: plantstandaz.com

Opens: Mondays - Fridays ( 7 a.m. - 4:30 p.m.)

Saturdays ( 9 a.m. - 5:30 p.m.)

According to Google reviews, this place has a great plant selection and is highly recommended. In the Western United States, The Plant Stand of Arizona is the largest retailer and distributor of imported ceramic pottery, fountains, foliage, specialty, and exotic plants, outdoor palms, interior and exterior color, and cactus. At this 15-acre facility in Phoenix, on 28th Street just south of Southern Avenue, owners, architects, and decorators are welcome to tour the four climate-controlled greenhouses as well as an array of unusual pots and containers from all over the world. Providing full-service, The Plant Stand of Arizona can ship any size order anywhere in the U.S.

Moon Valley Nurseries

Location:14225 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85022, United States

Phone Number:+1 602-904-5792

Website:.moonvalleynurseries.com

Opens: Mondays - Saturdays (7:30 a.m. - 6 p.m.)

Sundays ( 9 a.m. - 5 p.m. )

From a single nursery in downtown Phoenix, Moon Valley has expanded to multiple locations across Arizona. It has now opened 13 locations throughout the state and has become known as the largest box tree grower in the country. They offer over 1,500 trees and will plant them to your specifications at your home. Besides flowers, shrubbery, and succulents, the store also carries an impressive selection!

