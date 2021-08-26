Staying Safe During Arizona Heat

MARICOPA COUNTY, AZ - Here are some basic tips to survive during Arizona heat:

WATER

-Drinking water is essential even if you are not thirsty.

-It is important to keep drinking fluids after strenuous activity. This will maintain the body's hydration levels and prevent fatigue and headaches from heat exposure.

-Drinking liquids containing large amounts of sugar, alcohol, or caffeine may further dehydrate you.

-It is best to avoid very cold drinks since they cause stomach cramps.

-You should not take salt tablets unless your doctor directs you to. Salts and minerals are removed from the body when sweating heavily. You must replace these because they are necessary for your body.

-Medication, both prescribed and over-the-counter, can increase the risk of getting ill from the heat. If you have questions, consult your physician.

PETS

-Don't forget to provide shade, water, and a cool place to rest for your pets! In extreme heat, you need to take special care of your pets.

-Pets should never be left in parked cars. Heat-related problems or even death can result from an animal's body temperature rising in just seconds. For dogs and cats, the normal body temperature is 101 to 103 degrees Fahrenheit.

-Whenever an animal is staying outside of the house for an extended period of time, provide adequate shade.

-Keep your pet's feet cool by walking on cooler surfaces. Your pet's paws will be completely burnt if the pavement is too hot for their hands for an extended period.

-Take a gallon of cold, fresh water with you when you travel with your pet.

OUTDOORS

-Take the following precautions if you must work outside:

-Dress appropriately.

-Don't forget to take frequent breaks.

-Work early in the morning.

-You need to cover your head.

-Stay hydrated.

-Ensure your sunscreen is SPF 15 or higher before you go outside and ensure that you keep reapplying it.

-Stop all activity if exerting yourself in the heat causes your heart to pound and leaves you gasping for air. When you are feeling lightheaded, confused, weak, or faint, seek shade or a cool area to rest.

INDOORS

-Even though electric fans may provide comfort, they cannot prevent heat-related illnesses when temperatures reach the high 90s.

-Visit a mall or public library nearby if your home is not air-conditioned. When you go back outside after spending a few hours in the air conditioning, your body will feel much cooler.

-You should bathe or shower frequently to cool off but avoid taking a shower right after becoming overheated, as you could become dizzy or ill.

