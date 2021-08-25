Explore the immersive Van Gogh exhibition in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - The Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition makes its mark in Phoenix from the makers of the massive exhibit seen by over 2 million people in Paris. After selling out in Toronto, the Immersive Van Gogh Exhibition makes its mark in Phoenix!

Explore the 500,000 cubic feet of monumental projections that showcase Vincent van Gogh's oeuvre. Your eyes will be captivated by brushstrokes, color, and detail, as well as the intellectual genius at work.

The exhibition features Van Gogh's delightful landscapes and scenes, as well as his portraits. This exhibition also encompasses Van Gogh's many works from sunny landscapes to night. It contains the Potato Eaters (1885), the Starry Night (1889), the Sunflowers (1888), the Bedroom (1889), and lots more.

A soundtrack composed by Luca Longobardi is accompanied by an exhibit designed and conceptualized by Massimiliano Siccardi, both of whom demonstrated a pioneering approach to immersive digital art in France.

Astonishing in its scope and imaginative in its interpretation, the exhibition provides an entirely new and unforgettable way to experience Van Gogh's art. You can feel as if Van Gogh's artworks are brought to life through Immerse Van Gogh. This way, you cannot pass up an opportunity to view this exhibition.

You have only two weeks to visit this spectacular exhibition at Lighthouse Artspace in Scottsdale, AZ, located at 4301 N. Scottsdale Road. Don't miss this opportunity because the show will only be open from August 26 to November 28, 2021.

This exhibition is priced at $39.99 during off-peak hours and $49.99 during peak hours.

Tickets can be purchased online at this page.

