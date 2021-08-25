Inaugural Open Citizen Gathering accepting applications until 31 August

PHOENIX, AZ - Arizona State University, in particular the Interplanetary Initiative and Learning Enterprise, is partnering with the Zuckerberg Institute and Beagle Learning to launch a fresh new approach to engaging students, employees, and community partners in solving community-based problems that matter to them. It is called OpenCitizen, a program-based approach that investigates ownership and helps identify and research local community needs and develop innovative ideas. So that these creative ideas can be reviewed and found solutions to succeed.

According to Lindy Elkins-Tanton, vice president of ASU's Interplanetary Initiative, this project benefits master's students, such as providing guidance and processes for them to pursue the topic, problem, or issue of their choice. OpenCitizen makes it easier to gather potential, teams, and ideas.

It will be launched on 12 November 2021 with the OpenCitizen Gathering event, a curation event held in Arcosanti, Arizona.

With OpenCitizen, it is expected that it will make it easier for students to realize their ideas into actual actions. Since through OpenCitizen, it provides facilities such as processes, gathering ideas, and it is easy to choose topics that can be selected by yourself.

The Learning Enterprise at ASU will offer badging, certification, and credit, then Interplanetary Initiative and Beagle Learning will develop and administer the process. As part of the registration fee, participants will receive two-night accommodations and six meals throughout the weekend. Students can apply for scholarships based on their financial needs.

Applications for participation in the event are open until 31 August. The number of seats for this event is limited.Visit opencitizenproject.org or email info@opencitizenproject.org to learn more or join a community of passionate change-makers committed to taking positive action in their communities.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.