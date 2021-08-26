Phoenix, AZ

Three best places to taste ramen in Phoenix

Victoria Nogales

PHOENIX, AZ - There are many types of food, inspiring us to try more foods from other countries or cultures. Ramen is one of the typical foods from Japan that is very popular here. Although it is far from its home, you can still savor this delicious food here in Phoenix.

1. Nishikawa Ramen

The first restaurant to enjoy ramen in Phoenix is 3141 E Indian School Rd Phoenix, AZ 85016. Nishikawa Ramen offers various menu choices ranging from traditional ramen, rice bowls, soups, appetizers, and drinks. The menu that many people choose when visiting here is black ramen which gets five stars based on its reviews. It is open Monday to Friday from 11:00 a.m. - 2:15 p.m. then resumed at 4:15 p.m. until 9:15 p.m. On weekends, this place is open from 11:00 a.m. until 9:15 p.m. You can visit the restaurant's page here or call (602) 368-8774 for more information.

2. Ramen Kagawa

Ramen Kagawa is located at 3111 W Monroe St Ste 130 Phoenix, AZ 85003 and is authentic ramen from Japan. This place offers various menu choices ranging from chicken paitan ramen, pork tonkotsu ramen, japanese curry, to bento. The menu that is the specialty of this restaurant is the spicy miso tonkotsu ramen which is priced at $12.50 and gets five stars for the review. The restaurant is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m. and continued at 5:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. You can contact this restaurant via their website here or call (602) 675-0833

3. The Clever Koi

The next restaurant is The Clever Koi, located at 4236 N Central Ave Ste 100 Phoenix, AZ 85012. This place sells a variety of Japanese cuisine, but the ramen is one of the best for you to try. The ramen offered by this restaurant ranging from pork ramen, vegan shoyu ramen, lemon pepper chicken ramen, and spicy kimchi ramen. The famous ramen menu here is pork ramen which is priced at $16.50. The restaurant is open Monday to Friday from 3:00 p.m. until 11:00 p.m. and Saturday through Sunday from 11:00 a.m. until 11:00 p.m. For more information about this restaurant, you can visit their website here or call (602) 222-3474

