Must-go chocolate shops in Phoenix

PHOENIX, AZ - A chocolatier produces chocolate candies and sells them. Chocolatiers now sell more than truffles and offer other menu items, including caramels and wine. The chocolatier shop below is a must visit for anyone in Phoenix who likes sweet foods.

1. Zak's. Chocolate

Zak's chocolate is located at 6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 116 Scottsdale, AZ 85254. They specialize in food and wine. They provide customers with the best and diverse selection of products such as Bonbons and caramels. For a complete menu from this place, you can go here. Due to the renovation, they open the outlets within certain hours and days, so if you want to buy the product you can place your order by call (480) 607 -6581.

2. d'Vine Gourmet

Another option is d'Vine Gourmet, located at 4955 S Alma School Rd Ste 4 Chandler, AZ 85248. They are open Monday to Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m. The menu choices offered by this place also vary, ranging from sweets & caramels, snacks, gourmet foods to wine & beer. In addition to selling a variety of food menus, they also sell gift packages containing various selected products and local body care products such as soap and kitchen spices. To find more information about this place, you can visit their website here or call (480) 275-5320.

3. Chocofin fine handmade chocolates

This Arizona's first bean-to-bar craft chocolate maker is located at 13404 N La Montana Dr Fountain Hills, AZ 85268. They are open Monday through Friday from 10:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays starting at 10:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. The menu offered by this place varies from barks & toffee, chocolate bars, baked goods to a choice of gift sets that are suitable for souvenirs. You can see this place's menu details and prices by visiting the page here or call (480) 836-7444.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.