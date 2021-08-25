Digital content creator position is available at Chandler Communications and Public Affairs

CHANDLER, AZ - The Chandler Communications and Public Affairs Division is seeking qualified individuals to fill the position of Digital Content Creator. This is a full-time position with benefits. Once you are settled in, you will have the ability to work a flexible schedule and occasionally work from home.

In this position, a Company employee's primary responsibility is to develop and curate the City's social media content to implement an effective digital communication and marketing program. Creating, designing, writing, and editing digital content is part of this position. Using analytics evaluates the success of social media communication and aids in developing and implementing digital content strategies.

The minimum requirements needed to apply for this position are that the candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Public Relations, Journalism, Mass Communications, Digital Media, or a related field. Candidates must also have experience as Three (3) years of experience in marketing or communications, emphasizing social media. Candidates will be preferred if they have experience developing and publishing digital content for social media and using analytic tools.

In addition to fulfilling the requirements, candidates who wish to register are also required to know; City and departmental programs, policies, functions, principles, and objectives of journalism, public information, public affairs, and marketing. Besides, the candidates must understand research methods and techniques and graphic design principles and software, such as Adobe Photoshop.

Additionally, candidates must have the ability:

- Maintain attention to instructions, both oral and written

- Present accurate and clear information to the public;

- Provide recommendations for improving existing policies based on research;

- Manage digital content and assignments;

- Create, plan, and implement high-quality, professional graphics;

- Utilize computer graphics and photo editing software;

- Work with digital cameras, plotters, printers, and other related devices;

This full-time job has an annual salary between $59,301.00 - $81,536.00.

Candidates interested in applying may click here before 29 August 11:59 p.m.

