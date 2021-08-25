Think Autism: SARRC's New Revised Mobile App

PHOENIX, AZ - The Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) is pleased to announce the launch of its newly revamped mobile app, Think Autism. The Think Autism mobile app was created to help parents, educators, and medical professionals identify children who may need a rapid screening for autism.

The clinical services manager at SARRC, Alexis Boglio said that, when parents and educators are concerned about their child's social challenges at school or outside of school, the Think Autism app is an effective tool for getting answers.

Children who have symptoms that are characterized as Asperger's syndrome, now called autism spectrum disorder, can be identified with the Social Challenges Screening Questionnaire. A 15-question screener is designed for children with significant social impairments that significantly impact their functioning and overall wellbeing, while their language and cognitive development remain unaffected. A score of 6 or higher indicates the need for formal evaluation, even though this tool does not result in a diagnosis.

Users can now locate autism resources near them using the newest feature in Think Autism's revamp. The user can find at least two resources regardless of whether or not they complete the rapid screening tool. As a result, SARRC's team has identified and thoroughly vetted resources in all fifty states.

A library of informational videos is also available on the free mobile app. Throughout the videos, you will hear from professionals in the field, parents, and people with autism and Asperger's syndrome.

Southwest Autism Research & Resource Center (SARRC) was established in 1997. SARRC provides evidence-based practices, provides effective training, and builds inclusive communities for autistic individuals and their families. SARRC's mission is to perform autism research, provide education, provide evidence-based treatment, and provide community outreach. Further, SARRC is one of the few autism organizations that provides lifetime services and conducts cutting-edge research simultaneously.

You can download the application on Android and Apple

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.