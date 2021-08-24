Pamper your furry friend with grooming at these places

PHOENIX, AZ - Your furry friends need to be kept clean for their health, but you're too busy to leave, and they need immediate grooming? There is nothing to worry anymore because you can visit one of these grooming place to pamper your furry friends.

1. Doggy Daze

Doggy Daze is located at 5555 N 7th St Ste126 Phoenix, AZ 85014. This place is open Monday through Friday from 9:00 a.m. until 6:00 p.m. Saturday starting at 8:00 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Sundays beginning at 9:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. The services offered by this place range from nail trimming, nail dremel, non-haircut royal treatment grooming to haircut royal treatment grooming. Prices set for grooming starts at $30, and no appointment is required if you want to bring your furry friends here. For more detailed information or prices, you can visit their page here or call (602) 626-5006

2. Wag N' Wash

You can bring your furry friends to this grooming location at 4230 N 7th Ave Phoenix, AZ 85013 to pamper them. To get your pet to experience the treatment offered by this place, you must make a reservation here or give a call to (602) 462-9274. This place offers various types of treatments ranging from self-wash, grooming to nail trim. In addition to providing grooming treatments, this place also offers nutritional food for your pet and toys for their entertainment.

3. Puff & Fluff

Puff & Fluff offers a variety of services ranging from grooming, pet sitting, and pampership. In addition, this place offers an all-in package listed in pawsome specials and has various discounts. The business hours of this place are from Tuesday to Friday starting at 8:30 a.m. until 5:00 p.m. and on Saturdays beginning at 8:30 a.m. until 3:30 p.m. Customers are expected to make a reservation in advance before visiting this place by making an online appointment here or call (602) 266-5360.

