The City of Chandler library division is seeking an instructional specialist Librarian

CHANDLER, AZ - A librarian-instructional specialist position is open at the Chandler Library Division. The position is full-time, exempt, and benefits are provided.

In this position, the primary function of an employee is to perform a full range of library services according to general policies and accepted professional practices. Employees in this class supervise paraprofessionals, clerical staff, and/or volunteers. In addition to managing a department within the library, librarians oversee special programs and services.

The minimum requirements needed to apply for this position, then the candidate must have a Bachelor's Degree in Library Science or related field or Master's Degree in Library Science preferably. Candidates must also have experience as a paraprofessional librarian for three years and one year of supervisory experience. As well as Depending on the assignment, the applicant may need an Arizona State Teaching Certificate and Arizona State School Library Endorsement. Candidates must also have any combination of experience and training equivalent to those required will also suffice.

In addition to the minimum requirements, candidates need to know professional library theories, objectives, issues, current practices, and trends. Public library approaches, procedures, and resources. Electronic and digital resources English grammar and punctuation. Promotional and outreach services to libraries to apply for this job.

Candidates are also required to have abilities such as:

- Present programs to a variety of audiences.

- Engage with emerging technologies, including social media.

- Work effectively with customers, library staff, other city officials, and the public.

- Ability to use a personal computer and related software programs and demonstrate proficiency in

preparing documents, spreadsheets, emails, and time-tracking sheets, and assisting other

members of staff with those tasks.

- Work well under pressure to meet time-sensitive deadlines and perform a wide variety of duties and

responsibilities.

This is a full-time position, which is subject to a six (6)-month probationary period. In case a further position becomes available, we will maintain a register of qualified candidates that will be valid for four (4) months. The annual salary range of this position is $55,390.00 - $75,358.00.

Interested applicants may apply here before 31 August 11:59 p.m.

