Current job openings at The City of Goodyear

GOODYEAR, AZ -There are some job openings in Goodyear right now. You can find out the details about these vacancies, which are posted below:

1. Deputy Building Official

The Development Services-Building Safety Division is seeking full-time workers responsible for planning and directing the work of professional technical staff who review and evaluate residential, commercial building plans, and implement building codes to determine compliance with code requirements. In addition, you will evaluate and participate in developing municipal policies and procedures, provide staff guidance and leadership, create and share your technical knowledge and administrative skills with staff in the Building Services Security Plan Review section.

Candidates must meet the criteria by having more than two years of experience in carrying out supervision and five years of experience reviewing plans in a municipal capacity. For this work, you will get paid $70,609.55 - $104,820.20 annually.

To apply for this job vacancy, please click here. Vacancies will remain open until further announcements are made.

2. Recreation Instructor - Teen Programs

The Division of Parks and Recreation is seeking part-time workers to work as Recreation Instructors – Youth Room at the Goodyear Recreation Center. You will be tasked with overseeing the use of the youth center and providing a fun experience for our youth audience (focused on ages 8-18), overseeing youth events, and connecting with attendees.

The ideal candidate for this position is someone who has good communication skills, is skilled in customer service, is friendly, and is willing to be placed and assist in various areas of Goodyear recreation center operations. For this position, you will get paid

$12.15 - $27.15 Hourly

To apply for this job vacancy, please click here. Vacancies will remain open until further announcements are made.

3. Recreation Programmer

The Division of Parks and Recreation is looking for full-time workers to coordinate, promote, implement, and evaluate recreational activities in special program areas such as special events, senior programs, special interest classes, youth and teen programs, youth and adult sports, and facility rental. This position also oversees the work of part-time employees as well as young and adult volunteers.

Candidates for this position must take a Bachelor's degree in Recreation Management or a related field and have at least six months of experience in the recreation field with experience providing a high level of customer service to the community volunteers and staff. Applicants must also have a Valid Driver's License, CPR, and First-Aid certifications for this position. In addition, applicants are required to have excellent leadership skills, communication, and technical skills. The ideal candidate should also be a team-oriented individual and have the flexibility to assist in all areas of the division as needed. For this position will be paid $18.76 - $27.85 Hourly

To apply for this job vacancy, please click here. Vacancies will remain open until August 25 at 5:00 p.m.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.