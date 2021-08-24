Experience the best food scene in Downtown Tempe

TEMPE, AZ - Food festivals or food trucks are trendy today. These can be seen from the many choices of places to eat that are increasing over time. It is natural because many people love food and culinary tours, so food lovers will still do it whether ordering delivery, dine-in or going to food festivals. Downtown Tempe also holds a food festival called the Foodie Stroll which will be held on August 28 starting from 1:00 p.m until 5:00 p.m.

This event is also an activity for visitors to enjoy the best walks in the city of Tempe. The ambiance that radiates in Downtown Tempe will make visitors feel excited, coupled with the availability of choices of snacks and drinks from the exclusive event menu that visitors can enjoy. Foodie strollers provide not only exclusive menu choices but also offer low-cost options from experienced retail stores. Over 10+ stops are included in this foodie stroll in Downtown Tempe, with most being locally owned.

By spending $5, diners can enjoy access to exclusive discounts on small bites and drinks from $8 - $10 for food and drink at each restaurant. In addition, visitors can enjoy downtown Tempe swag and complimentary parking at 201 S. Ash Garage. The check-in location for this event is at the information booth located at 5th & Mill Ave.

The food stall that participated in this event ranged from 414 Pub Pizza & Karaoke, Alter Ego, Caffe Boa, Daily Jam, Fuzzy's Taco Shop, Illegal Pete's, Kung Fu Tea, Pedal Haus Brewery, Spinelli's Pizza, to Fat Tuesday Tempe. In this event, visitors can also do entertainment activities by shopping at Urban Outfitters and Lotions & Potions, going to the Great Clips salon, or even renting a boat provided by Boat Rentals of America - Tempe Town. Lake

