The greater Phoenix economic council's business development internship is now accepting applications

PHOENIX, AZ - The Greater Phoenix Economic Council is looking for the best candidates to join as a business development internship. They reported this job vacancy through their Twitter account on 22 August. The major objective of the Greater Phoenix Economic Council is to attract and grow high quality businesses while advocating for Greater Phoenix's competitiveness. GPEC works with 22 member communities, Maricopa County, and more than 160 private investors as a regional economic development organization and aims to achieve the mission of being a strategic partner to companies worldwide as they expand or relocate.

As an intern, your duty and responsibility are to communicate via telephone, email, and social media to at least 80 target companies per week. Also, collecting data with GPEC's internal CRM system and report to the GPEC MarStrat team. In addition, you carry actively participating in discussions to achieve strategic expansion targets in the future.

A suitable candidate for this position must be a first-year or senior-year student with excellent attention to detail and being able to learn quickly. In addition, you are from a major in economics, business, public policy, finance, or a related field and have previous work experience and an excellent academic record. You are also required to have strong communication and problem-solving skills. Having computer skills such as great use of Microsoft office is also a requirement that you must have.

Joining this internship program will give you many benefits as a student because this experience will bring you to know about the economic development profession. In addition, you are participating in making a difference to the Greater Phoenix community by attracting jobs and investment in the region. Another benefit is that you get the opportunity to broaden your associations and help you to work with nationally recognized economic organizations.

This internship pays $12.75 per hour and has a flexible schedule to make it easier for you to adjust to the school schedule. You will have 20 hours of work per week, and the current project has three months with the potential for extension.

If you are eligible and wish to apply for this internship, you should send your resume to jobs@gpec.org.

