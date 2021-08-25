Water is Recycled and Reused Without Chemicals

TEMPE, AZ - DYNAMIC WATER TECHNOLOGY, DWT, an engineering company based in Tempe, is taking action against the drought in the Southwest. By using its technology, it helps businesses in the United States recycle water and reuse it without using chemicals.

Dynamic Water Technologies is trying to work with nature rather than against it. There are three important factors that manage the processing. There are Scale, Corrosion, and Bio-contamination. Their system uses a Dynamic Scale Reactor that uses low voltage currents to pull calcium from the water. Additionally, it produces chlorine, which cleans and sanitizes the water.

In the DWT process, your equipment is protected from corrosion by a high pH (8.5–9.0). In partial electrolysis, the reactors decrease the pH of the water to under 7 every time they pass the water through while generating biocides from the natural chlorides in the water that provide superior biocide protection from legionella and other bio-pollutants. Dynamic Equilibrium is what they call the resultant water. It is a scale-forming water composition without the ability to scale. ts pH is 9, which makes it non-corrosive.

Businesses save millions of gallons of water with this process because there are no chemicals involved. Michael Boyko, Chief Operating Officer at DWT, mentions that Banner Health, NASA, and Los Angeles City Hall are some of the company's clients. As part of his vision, he wants to let other businesses know that there is technology to preserve our most precious resource and prepare for the days when it will become impossible to deal with.

Water conservation incentives are not offered in Arizona, according to Dynamic Water Technologies. On the other hand, Congress is considering a bill that will establish a grant program for large-scale recycling projects in the future.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.