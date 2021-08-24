The 3 Best Places To Eat Cookie Dough

PHOENIX, AZ - Listed below are places where you can taste edible cookie dough. There won't be anyone here telling you not to eat raw cookie dough. Hope you enjoy it!

Scoopwell's Dough Bar

Location: Uptown Plaza, 100 E Camelback Rd Suite 164, Phoenix, AZ 85012, United States

Phone Number: +1 602-296-5146

Opens: Sundays – Thursdays ( 12 p.m. – 10 p.m.)

Fridays – Saturdays ( 12 p.m. – 11 p.m.)

Website: scoopwells.com

Scoopwell’s Dough Bar offers vegan and Gluten-Free products but it may also contain raw pasteurized eggs, dairy, tree nuts, and wheat. There is a lot of variety of cookies dough, for example, you can taste brownie batter, cake batter, chocolate chip, and many more. This dough bar also offers ice cream, ice cream sandwiches, colorful cones, and duffle cookies.

Doughvine Desserts

Phone Numbers: +1 844-993-6844

Website: doughliciousdessert.com

They offer a unique food truck experience at an affordable cost. From Weddings to Parties, to Gender Reveals, to Team Building and Customer Appreciation Events, they have event menus to satisfy all the types and sizes of events. Based on the season and the event, the menu of the award-winning food truck includes Cookie Dough, Ice Cream, Shake, Floats, and Bubble Waffles.

Nami

Locations: 2014 N 7th St, Phoenix, AZ 85006, United States

Phone Numbers: +1 602-258-6264

Opens: Monday – Saturdays ( 7 a.m. – 9 p.m.)

Website: tsoynami.com

Nami is a vegan cafe, and you can enjoy cookie dough, baked cookies, soy ice cream, coffee, and even brunch. Nami's bakers and baristas create–from the cupcakes to the coffee. They use 75% organic ingredients, and all their containers, boxes, and flatware are biodegradable.

