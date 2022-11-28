Photo by Volha Flaxeco on Unsplash

Creating a SAHM cleaning schedule will help make your life a lot easier.

Every SAHM is different, so there’s not a one size fit all stay at home mom cleaning routine, however, in this post, I am going to help you create your own customized cleaning schedule so your daily stay-at-home mom schedule runs smoother.

Disclosure: This post does contain affiliate links.

Why is having a SAHM cleaning schedule important?

A cleaning schedule is important because it eliminates you from stressing about what needs to be done.

It’s meant to help you out so you don’t feel like you’re trapped in your home doing an insufferable amount of tasks.

When creating your minimal mom cleaning routine it needs to be customized to your lifestyle and remember it is a tool that you’re creating to help you not stress you out more.

What are the benefits of a cleaning schedule?

The main benefit of a cleaning schedule is to help you keep your house clean and organized.

Since some cleaning tasks are seasonal or annual it also serves the purpose of making sure tasks such as cleaning the stove or other appliances don’t fall off of the radar.

What should be included in a cleaning schedule?

Your SAHM cleaning schedule should ideally include daily tasks, weekly tasks, seasonal tasks, and yearly tasks.

However, when you’re creating it you want to make sure that you do it on a monthly basis to be able to adjust things freely and not feel so overwhelmed by needing to squish everything into one week (especially if you have a lot of decluttering to do).

How do I make a daily cleaning schedule?

The first step to making your SAHM daily cleaning schedule is to walk through your home and make note of everything that needs to be done (minus decluttering, seasonal, and annual tasks).

Once you have this list of cleaning tasks you’ll then want to break them down into what needs to be done daily.

Ideally, you’ll use some sort of tool to help you organize the tasks and make your daily cleaning schedule. This could be something like Trello, Asana, your digital calendar of choice, or Google Excel. However, if you’re more of a visual person you could always create a quick SAHM cleaning schedule checklist using a design tool such as Canva.

My personal preference is Trello since it allows me to schedule email notifications.

Things that you may want to include on your daily cleaning schedule include:

Emptying the trash

Wiping down kitchen surfaces

Sweeping the floors

Dishes

General nightly tidy up

How do I do a weekly cleaning schedule?

Like, with the daily cleaning schedule, your weekly cleaning schedule will require you to have a list of cleaning tasks that have to be done. This time, you’re focusing on the ones that have to be done on a weekly basis.

When creating your SAHM weekly cleaning schedule it’s important that you start by selecting your weekly cleaning tasks and then select the ideal day that you would do said cleaning tasks. However, life happens, so if you aren’t able to get the cleaning task done on the assigned day each week it’s fine. Just do it when you can.

Remember, your SAHM cleaning schedule is to help you out not make you a prisoner to it. You can adjust it as many times as you need.

Things you may want to include on your weekly cleaning schedule include:

Deep cleaning bathrooms

Mopping floors

Dusting

Cleaning mirrors and windows

Deep cleaning the kitchen

Laundry

Meal planning

SAHM cleaning schedule

Before we get started with my example cleaning schedule for SAHMs I just want to reiterate that everyone’s SAHM cleaning schedule is going to be different. The SAHM cleaning schedule I’m sharing today is the one that I personally use. However, I do have 4 kids and a dog, so it may seem a little obsessive or overwhelming.

Use this as a guide for creating your personalized SAHM cleaning schedule.

Daily cleaning schedule

Wash dishes

Do a load of laundry (if needed)

Sweep and mop

Vacuum

Sweep deck

Walk the backyard (i.e. clean up any dog droppings or trash kids may have left outside)

Clean master bathroom

Tidy up the baby play area

Clean the dog food stand

Empty Trash

General pickup

Weekly cleaning schedule

Deep clean non master bathrooms

Dust

Clean mirrors

Deep clean kitchen (i.e. clean fridge, tidy up the pantry, etc)

Change bed linens

Meal plan (i.e. check for old/expired foods, etc)

Wash and sanitize trash cans (both inside and outside)

Sanitize door hands and light switches

Sanitize garbage disposal

Monthly cleaning schedule

Clean/Organize/Declutter bathroom cabinets

Clean walls and baseboards

Organize cleaning supplies (to check to see what needs to be restocked)

Clean carpet

Clean couches

Check air filters

BiAnnual cleaning schedule

Clean hard-to-reach areas (i.e. behind the stove, fridge, washer/dryer, etc)

Declutter clothes (i.e. make the switch to season-appropriate clothes, create donation bags for clothes too small/never worn during the prior season)

Clean deep freezer

Annual cleaning schedule

Declutter personal documents

Declutter all closets

Okay, so there you have it! This SAHM cleaning schedule probably doesn’t cover everything or it may cover even more than you imagined, but, it’s a good starting place for you to create your customized SAHM cleaning schedule.

Cleaning product recommendations for moms

Cleaning takes time. However, with the right cleaning products, you can save time and money while keeping your family healthy and your home clean. Below are some of my cleaning product recommendations that can help make cleaning not so dreadful.

Force of Nature: When it comes to cleaning products it’s important to make sure that you’re avoiding chemicals that could be harmful to your children, pets, or even yourself. Force of Nature products use 3 simple ingredients and kill 99.9% of germs without bleach, alcohol, or preservatives. You’ll love that it’s a 3-in-1 product that deodorizes and disinfects in addition to cleaning so you can declutter your cleaning products cabinet by making the switch. Their bottles are BPA-free, BPS-free, and most importantly reusable. Plus, their capsules and shipping boxes are 100% recyclable. You can start with their Super Saver Bundle to test them out, which includes 50 capsules and 9 reusable cleaning cloths.

Neato Robotics: If keeping your floors clean is taking up to much of your time, it’s time to make an investment in recurring help without the weekly/monthly recurring expense. With one of the Neato Robotics smart vacuums, you can take your floor cleaning to the next level while also saving yourself some time. For example, when you purchase the Neato D10 Intelligent Robot Vacuum you can change your daily vacuum task to a weekly, or maybe even, monthly cleaning task. It doesn’t use cameras or microphones so you can rest assured that your privacy remains intact while outsourcing one of your most dreaded cleaning chores.

Swifter WetJet Mop: If you prefer to do all of your cleaning manually yourself so you have that peace of mind knowing that no corners were cut purchasing a Swifter WetJet Mop can make tackling your floors daily a breeze. You will still have to manually mop your floor at least once a week, but daily mopping can be done using the Swifter WetJet Mop. If mopping is one of the last things you do at night you should purchase the Lavender, Vanilla & Comfort solution as its relaxing lavender fragrance can help you unwind for the night.

For even more SAHM cleaning product recommendations check out my list of products that make cleaning easier.

Conclusion

Everyone loves having a clean house and by having a solid SAHM cleaning schedule you’ll be able to make your house clean and keep it that way.

If you have a lot of deep cleaning and decluttering that must be done don’t let that discourage you. (You can check out this article that includes 10+ decluttering tips that’ll have your house organized in no time).

Instead, tackle it head first and then keep up the maintenance and you’ll find that your cleaning schedule will become a lot more laid back and your house will always stay clean.