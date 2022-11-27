Cook the perfect turkey: Easy kiwi & pineapple turkey recipe

Victoria Heckstall

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20TrdD_0jOQ7GMM00
Photo byVictoria (Giveaways 4 Mom)

Thanksgiving and Christmas are the prime times for cooking a turkey. However, cooking the perfect turkey is not always as easy as it may seem, especially if you’ve never cooked one before.  Therefore, to help you out this holiday season I’m sharing what to do and not to do to cook the perfect turkey. 

Read Also: Alternatives to Turkey For Thanksgiving

What to do

Use olive oil

A while back I eliminated butter from my house in an effort to clean up my family’s diet. 

However, what you’ll find is that most turkey recipes do list butter as an ingredient. A substitute that works just as well as olive oil. 

Use an oven roaster oven

While I won’t say cooking the perfect turkey in the oven is necessarily a bad thing using an oven roaster oven is so much easier (plus it can be used for other things such as brisket as well). 

I invested in our oven roaster oven some years ago and we’ve never gone through the headache of cooking a turkey in the oven since. 

The reason I recommend an oven roaster oven is that you can easily reinject the turkey with juice and check on it during the duration while it’s cooking without having to constantly slide oven racks in and out or take the turkey in and out of the oven. 

Cook the turkey breast side up

Whether to cook a turkey breast side up or breast side down has to be one of the most discussed cooking topics during the holidays. We always do breast side up since we inject the turkey multiple times while it’s cooking. 

The breast is the largest section of meat and to make sure it’s juicy we make sure to have easy access to inject it. 

What not to do

Use butter

As mentioned earlier, we substitute butter for olive oil. It’s a healthier alternative and it provides the same results (cooking-wise). 

Hold back on creativity

Even if you’ve never made a turkey before don’t be afraid to get creative. You don’t have to follow a recipe’s ingredients exactly (yes, even mine). It’s okay to get creative in the kitchen and make the dish your own. 

There are no right or wrong ingredients. 

Cook turkey until it’s done without checking on it

Making the perfect turkey is more than using the right ingredients and cooking it for the suggested time. 

To make sure it doesn’t dry out it’s important to inject it with juice throughout the entire cooking process. 

Don’t just throw it in the roaster, or oven, and cook it for hours on end or you won’t be happy with the end results. 

Now that we’ve gotten the do’s and don’ts out of the way, let’s move on to my perfect bird recipe. 

Kiwi & pineapple turkey ingredients

All of the ingredients for this Kiwi & Pineapple Turkey Recipe can be purchased from your local Food Lion.

If you hate shopping in-store as much as I do make sure you shop using their Online Shopping with pick-up or delivery service, which still allows you to take advantage of their Weekly deals. Check to see if Food Lion 2 Go is available in your area.

  • Olive oil
  • 2 cans of pineapple
  • Turkey
  • Pineapple juice
  • 10 Kiwis
  • Onion powder
  • Accent
  • Cayenne pepper
  • Celery
  • Carrots
  • Organic cilantro
  • Stuffing
  • Gravy 
  • Black pepper

Kiwi & pineapple turkey recipe

Preheat the roaster to 325 Put pineapple juice at the bottom of the roaster (just enough where it covers the rack)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0f5Wg5_0jOQ7GMM00
Photo byVictoria (Giveaways 4 Mom)

Wash turkey and pat it dry with paper towels and place in a glass dish

Make a bowl of injection juice ingredients (this consists of pineapple juice and seasonings

Start prepping stuffing (use bag stuffing and substitute chicken broth with condensed chicken noodle soup)

Peel kiwis and chop celery and carrots

Rub the turkey’s inside and outside with olive oil

Season turkey in a glass dish and once seasoned add to the oven roaster

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1O6SeI_0jOQ7GMM00
Photo byVictoria (Giveaways 4 Mom)

Stuff putting stuffing, celery, carrots, and pineapples in the turkey

Add extra kiwis, carrots, celery, and pineapples to the roaster beside the turkey

Inject turkey with juice

Cook for 3 – 3 ½ hours and inject the turkey with juice every 20-30 minutes. 

Serve and enjoy. 

You can cook the perfect turkey this holiday season 

Overall, the holidays are about spending time with family and making new memories. This holiday season my challenge to you is to get creative in the kitchen with your relatives and create your perfect turkey together. 

If you need some inspiration make sure to check out the Herb Roasted Turkey Breast recipe featured in Food Lion’s recipes.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App

Comments / 2

Published by

Victoria provides parenting and lifestyle-related content. She has worked online full-time for 10+ years while also growing her family.

Newport News, VA
9 followers

More from Victoria Heckstall

OPINION: Financial lessons to teach your kids

Schools are great for teaching our kids a lot of things that they need to know to succeed in life. However, when it comes to certain life skills, such as financial lessons, it’s up to us to do our part to make sure they are ready to successfully function outside of our care when the time comes.

Read full story

How to prepare for a home birth

I had my first home birth in 2012, with my youngest son and it was the best birth experience I’d had out of all of my pregnancies. Therefore, when I found out I was expecting again, it was a no-brainer that home birth would be my first choice.

Read full story

Productive morning routine for moms

If you’re anything like me, you’re constantly juggling multiple things at once and your brain is always steps ahead at any given moment. It can seem impossible to get caught up with everything (work, chores, parenting, self-care, and even basic hygiene).

Read full story

SAHM cleaning schedule

Creating a SAHM cleaning schedule will help make your life a lot easier. Every SAHM is different, so there’s not a one size fit all stay at home mom cleaning routine, however, in this post, I am going to help you create your own customized cleaning schedule so your daily stay-at-home mom schedule runs smoother.

Read full story

Tips for transitioning from nursery to toddler room

Depending on how you designed your nursery, transitioning from a nursery to a toddler room may be quite simple. This transition should be done in steps to ensure that the environment that your toddler is already familiar with stays intact while slowly incorporating some of their own tastes (especially if you’re transitioning them into a big kid bed).

Read full story

Stay at home mom jobs that you can do with babies

Raising a family can be expensive, which is probably why you decided to become a SAHM, or are thinking about it. Stay-at-home mom jobs may seem unrealistic since you’re handling a variety of household chores and handling the majority of the childcare. However, with a little multitasking, a good SAHM daily routine, and determination you can secure a stay-at-home mom job that doesn’t require any experience or you being on the phone all day.

Read full story

Babyproofing checklist for new parents

This is the babyproofing checklist every parent needs to ensure that your home (inside and outside) is safe for your new baby. The good news is many of these home improvements can be done during your nesting period. However, it’s okay to wait on some things too if you’re just not up for it.

Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy