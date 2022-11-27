Cook the perfect turkey: Easy kiwi & pineapple turkey recipe

Photo by Victoria (Giveaways 4 Mom)

Thanksgiving and Christmas are the prime times for cooking a turkey. However, cooking the perfect turkey is not always as easy as it may seem, especially if you’ve never cooked one before. Therefore, to help you out this holiday season I’m sharing what to do and not to do to cook the perfect turkey.

Read Also: Alternatives to Turkey For Thanksgiving

What to do

Use olive oil

A while back I eliminated butter from my house in an effort to clean up my family’s diet.

However, what you’ll find is that most turkey recipes do list butter as an ingredient. A substitute that works just as well as olive oil.

Use an oven roaster oven

While I won’t say cooking the perfect turkey in the oven is necessarily a bad thing using an oven roaster oven is so much easier (plus it can be used for other things such as brisket as well).

I invested in our oven roaster oven some years ago and we’ve never gone through the headache of cooking a turkey in the oven since.

The reason I recommend an oven roaster oven is that you can easily reinject the turkey with juice and check on it during the duration while it’s cooking without having to constantly slide oven racks in and out or take the turkey in and out of the oven.

Cook the turkey breast side up

Whether to cook a turkey breast side up or breast side down has to be one of the most discussed cooking topics during the holidays. We always do breast side up since we inject the turkey multiple times while it’s cooking.

The breast is the largest section of meat and to make sure it’s juicy we make sure to have easy access to inject it.

What not to do

Use butter

As mentioned earlier, we substitute butter for olive oil. It’s a healthier alternative and it provides the same results (cooking-wise).

Hold back on creativity

Even if you’ve never made a turkey before don’t be afraid to get creative. You don’t have to follow a recipe’s ingredients exactly (yes, even mine). It’s okay to get creative in the kitchen and make the dish your own.

There are no right or wrong ingredients.

Cook turkey until it’s done without checking on it

Making the perfect turkey is more than using the right ingredients and cooking it for the suggested time.

To make sure it doesn’t dry out it’s important to inject it with juice throughout the entire cooking process.

Don’t just throw it in the roaster, or oven, and cook it for hours on end or you won’t be happy with the end results.

Now that we’ve gotten the do’s and don’ts out of the way, let’s move on to my perfect bird recipe.

Kiwi & pineapple turkey ingredients

All of the ingredients for this Kiwi & Pineapple Turkey Recipe can be purchased from your local Food Lion.

If you hate shopping in-store as much as I do make sure you shop using their Online Shopping with pick-up or delivery service, which still allows you to take advantage of their Weekly deals. Check to see if Food Lion 2 Go is available in your area.

Olive oil

2 cans of pineapple

Turkey

Pineapple juice

10 Kiwis

Onion powder

Accent

Cayenne pepper

Celery

Carrots

Organic cilantro

Stuffing

Gravy

Black pepper

Kiwi & pineapple turkey recipe

Preheat the roaster to 325 Put pineapple juice at the bottom of the roaster (just enough where it covers the rack)

Photo by Victoria (Giveaways 4 Mom)

Wash turkey and pat it dry with paper towels and place in a glass dish

Make a bowl of injection juice ingredients (this consists of pineapple juice and seasonings

Start prepping stuffing (use bag stuffing and substitute chicken broth with condensed chicken noodle soup)

Peel kiwis and chop celery and carrots

Rub the turkey’s inside and outside with olive oil

Season turkey in a glass dish and once seasoned add to the oven roaster

Photo by Victoria (Giveaways 4 Mom)

Stuff putting stuffing, celery, carrots, and pineapples in the turkey

Add extra kiwis, carrots, celery, and pineapples to the roaster beside the turkey

Inject turkey with juice

Cook for 3 – 3 ½ hours and inject the turkey with juice every 20-30 minutes.

Serve and enjoy.

You can cook the perfect turkey this holiday season

Overall, the holidays are about spending time with family and making new memories. This holiday season my challenge to you is to get creative in the kitchen with your relatives and create your perfect turkey together.

If you need some inspiration make sure to check out the Herb Roasted Turkey Breast recipe featured in Food Lion’s recipes.