Republicans fuming about Biden's gun law proclamation that he is set to sign

The Republicans are opposed to the bill on gun control that was pushed by the Democrats and signed by the president during a recent memorial tour.

This bill was signed recently when he was in Monterey Park, California, which was the scene of a shooting in January in which 11 people were slain.

The president put his signature on a bill to reduce gun violence that members of both parties supported, and he has consistently urged Congress to take additional action to combat what he refers to as an "epidemic."

By this order, according to President Biden, the U.S. will come as close to universal background checks as possible without adopting any new legislation.

During the signing, the president said:

It's just common sense. Check whether someone is a violent felon, a domestic abuser before they buy a gun".

Universal background checks, also known as the requirement that the information of a gun buyer be run through an FBI database before a sale is made.

These are the key to closing legal loopholes allowing prohibited purchases. They have the support of the vast majority of people living in the United States.

But, legislation requiring criminal background checks to be conducted before the sale of any firearm has been stalled in the Senate, and even some Democrats are opposed to it.

The executive order also requires a plan on how the federal government can satisfy the short-term and long-term requirements of a community that mass shootings have touched.

As such, this requirement is comparable to how authorities respond to natural disasters, and it seems like they will be using the exact mechanisms.