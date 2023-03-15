Trump Administrationration removed the Dodd-Frank regulations that would have prevented the Silicon Valley Bank collapse

Victor

Donald Trump's administration reportedly halted the Dodd-Frank regulations that could have prevented the Silicon Valley Bank collapse, which has been in the news over the last week.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YZGpK_0lK2WeA100
Former President Donald Trump.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

The Dodd-Frank regulations that were imposed could have avoided the failure of Silicon Valley banks were eliminated by former President Donald Trump and his administration.

The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and a number of other banks of comparable size in recent days has brought renewed attention to a bipartisan banking deregulation measure passed by Congress in 2018 and signed into law by then-President Donald Trump.

This came up following the recent arguments that took place between Democrats and economists in the wake of the failure of the Silicon Valley Bank.

The failure of this bank and subsequent concerns about contagion in the financial sector are direct results of that law, which rolled back key parts of the 2010 Dodd-Frank Act that were aimed at preventing banks from making large bets that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

This law was intended to prevent banks from making the kinds of big bets that led to the 2008 financial crisis.

Significantly, this rule that was passed in 2018 altered which banks are regarded by regulators as being "systemically essential."

The criteria were raised from institutions having at least $50 billion in assets to those with $250 billion in assets as a result of this change.

That means that only the largest banks are subject to stricter regulations, which include requirements to maintain certain levels of liquidity and capacity to absorb losses.

In addition, complying with the company- and government-run stress testing; and submitting a living will prepare for the possibility that the bank could fail.

If the law hadn't been passed, it's impossible to say what would have transpired in the world.

But given that Silicon Valley Bank would have been subject to stricter oversight under the old rules, additional regulation may have slowed — or even prevented — the panic that set in last week as depositors rushed to withdraw their funds.

This was because of the fact that Silicon Valley Bank would have been subject to stricter oversight under the old rules.

# Dodd Frank# Silicon Valley Bank# Donald Trump# Banking# Tech

