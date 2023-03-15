Supporters of Washington's gun bill argue that a waiting period could disrupt impulsive purchase for a mass shooting

Those who are in favor of the gun bill in Washington are arguing that instituting a 10-day waiting time for the purchase of all new firearms will prevent people from making rash purchasing decisions.

Additionally, they contend that increasing training requirements may decrease the likelihood of misfires or deadly firearms-related accidents.

According to reports, Mathew Joy, a gun shop owner in Southern Washington, expressed his apprehension that the bill may place undue pressure on resources in rural counties.

Senate Bill 5232 would specifically mandate that prospective gun purchasers undergo a background check and wait for ten days before obtaining a newly purchased firearm.

Furthermore, the bill would necessitate evidence of state-certified safety training within the past five years.

During a state Senate committee hearing on Thursday, the usual debates regarding constitutional rights and public safety resurfaced.

In Washington State, purchasing a semiautomatic weapon is currently subject to mandatory requirements such as a 10-day waiting period, a background check, and compulsory training.

Buyers of other types of firearms must either wait for 10 days or until they have passed a background check before being allowed to purchase a new firearm, as per the current legislation.

Recently, concerns have arisen about the viability of these restrictions following the United States Supreme Court's decision to overturn a New York State gun ban in the previous year.

During a recent hearing, some individuals who testified on the matter questioned whether the existing legislation would stand up in court.

The bill has sparked debates regarding the balance between upholding constitutional rights and ensuring public safety.

The outcome of these debates remains to be seen as legislators and stakeholders continue to weigh the potential benefits and drawbacks of the proposed legislation.