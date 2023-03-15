Former Secret Service deputy confirms initial fraud scheme probe involving Santos was never closed

A former Secret Service deputy has confirmed that the initial investigation into the fraud scheme involving George Santos was never wrapped up and remains open following the latest development.

A screenshot of a Tweeted video by Rep-Elect George Santos. Photo by @Santos4Congress / Twitter

This follows a recent development in the case in which a Brazilian man has submitted a sworn declaration to the Secret Service, alleging that Rep was responsible for a fraud scheme that resulted in the man's arrest in 2017 for installing skimmers at a Seattle bank ATM.

A source familiar with the matter confirmed the receipt of the declaration and stated that the Secret Service is currently reviewing it.

Santos, who Secret Service investigators looked into back in 2017, remains under investigation, according to two sources.

A.T. Smith, a former deputy director of the Secret Service, has described the submission of the sworn declaration as a "significant" development.

Further details about the nature of the alleged fraud scheme and the Brazilian man's connection to it remain unclear.

The development comes amid ongoing scrutiny of fraud schemes in the United States and serves as a reminder of the continued efforts of law enforcement agencies to combat financial crimes.

The allegations against Rep. Santos, if found to be accurate, could have severe implications for the politician's career and reputation.

A few weeks ago, this Republican Rep. announced that he was going to step down from his committee assignments because he is being some sort of a "distraction," according to a report.

The statement was allegedly made by a prominent lawmaker on anonymity who believes that Santos's presence has hindered the organization's smooth functioning.