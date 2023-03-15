Democrats show solidarity in helping Biden fight for the Student Loan Forgiveness program

Following the Supreme Court hearings, the Democrats in Congress have begun to express their support for President Biden's fight against the Student Loan Cancellation scheme, which is currently in limbo.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Prachatai / Flickr

Around 125 progressives in the Senate and House issued a letter reaffirming their support for Biden's plan and hinted at upcoming legislation to support loan relief.

Then two days later, two Democratic leaders in the House announced the reintroduction of a bill aimed at lowering college costs and making it easier for current and future borrowers to pay off their debt.

The bill's reintroduction coincides with Biden's spending proposal for the 2024 fiscal year, which includes similar recommendations to those outlined in the House bill.

The proposal also includes funding to help borrowers transition back into loan payments once the pandemic-era moratorium on payments ends.

The ongoing student debt crisis has been a major concern for many Americans, with the total outstanding student loan debt in the US currently exceeding $1.7 trillion.

The efforts by Democrats to address this issue come as a welcome relief for many struggling borrowers.

However, the ultimate success of these proposals remains to be seen as they face opposition from some members of Congress.

It now appears like the conservative justices who make up the majority on the Supreme Court are getting set to put an end to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive or lower the amount of student loans that millions of People currently owe.

During the recent hearings, which lasted for more than three hours, Chief Justice John Roberts led his conservative colleagues in casting doubt on the administration's power to cancel a large number of federal student loans due to the Covid-19 emergency.