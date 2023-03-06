Kushner had access to Biden's ads before they went public, debate strategy & other confidential information privy to Fox

Jared Kushner had access to President Biden's ads while campaigning for the 2020 elections before they went public, debate strategy and another confidential information privy to Fox.

Former Senior Advisor to the President of the United States Jared Kushner. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

According to a report, Rupert Murdoch and Fox colluded with Jared Kushner, Donald Trump's son-in-law and former senior advisor, along with the Trump campaign, to provide Kushner with access to information.

This is the information that was only meant to be private and confidential pertaining to the Biden Campaign's preview of ads, along with debate strategy, before they were made available to the general public.

Now, a lawsuit has been filed against Rupert Murdoch and the parent company of Fox News, alleging that they disclosed campaign strategy information from Joe Biden's 2020 presidential campaign to Jared Kushner, the son-in-law of Donald Trump.

Progressive activist Media Matters filed a suit with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), accusing Fox of making an unlawful contribution to the Trump campaign by sharing his opponent's ads before they aired on the network.

The lawsuit underscores that Biden's 2020 preview campaign ads were distributed prior to their broadcast and that efforts were made to conceal any purported misconduct.

It is important to note that campaign finance laws ban corporations from contributing to political candidates.

In a filing for Dominion Voting System's $1.6 billion defamation lawsuit against Fox, allegations surfaced regarding internal communications and a deposition with Murdoch.

Media Matters filed this lawsuit claiming that private information regarding campaign strategy, advertising, and messaging should be considered a contribution by the FEC.

Although there are exemptions for media companies, Media Matters argues that Fox Corporation was not acting as a press entity when Murdoch provided the Committee with the Biden advertisements.

Dominion's filings contained numerous damaging revelations about Fox's coverage of the 2020 presidential election, including the sharing of confidential campaign information.

Despite privately disparaging them, Murdoch allegedly acknowledged that Fox hosts gave a platform to conspiracy theorists and propagated false allegations of election rigging.