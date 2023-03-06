Gen Z lawmaker says DeSantis is abusing his power for attacks on Black people & the LGBTQ community

Victor

The first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress argues that Governor DeSantis is abusing his power by attacking members of the LGBTQ community and people of color.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0C4K36_0l9ft6Av00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

Representative Maxwell Alejandro, the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress, asserts that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is abusing his authority by attacking Black people and the LGBTQ community.

In an interview, this Rep. expressed his view that the policies implemented by Governor DeSantis, which single out Black, transgender, and LGBTQ individuals, are reminiscent of fascism.

In his own words, he said when speaking about the Florida Governor:

We have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there's a word for that, and it's fascism, and we have to be honest about it".

Governor DeSantis has remained adamant about his treatment of the African American community seeing as this year, he decided to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement (AP) for African American Studies in all schools in the state of Florida has been met with widespread criticism.

The Governor's administration rejected the proposal for a new African American Studies course by writing a letter to the College Board, and the news was not taken lightly on social media.

The Florida Department of Education wrote in a letter to Brian Barnes, senior director of the College Board Florida Partnership:

The content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value. The content of this course is significantly lacking educational value".

Florida has banned schools from teaching "critical race theory," which aims to understand racism in the United States.

Critical race theory can be explained as an academic discipline that has been around for several decades and investigates systemic racism in the United States.

The experts on the subject have said it is not taught in elementary or high schools, but opposition to the concept has become a rallying cry for Republicans.

These recent actions taken by Governor DeSantis' office come after he requested all public colleges and universities for information regarding the diversity, equity, inclusion, and critical race theory resources that are utilized on their campuses.

The Governor and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Maxwell Alejandro# Ron DeSantis# Black Lives Matter# Diversity# Republicans

Comments / 15

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
35K followers

More from Victor

Kushner had access to Biden's ads before they went public, debate strategy & other confidential information privy to Fox

Jared Kushner had access to President Biden's ads while campaigning for the 2020 elections before they went public, debate strategy and another confidential information privy to Fox.

Read full story
8 comments

Biden denounced by Democrats for not alerting them about his handling of a GOP-led resolution of the crime bill

Democrats have denounced President Biden for not keeping them in the loop first concerning his handling of a Republican-led resolution that would overturn parts of a District of Columbia crime bill.

Read full story
4 comments

Mary Trump says Donald will be the likely pick by the Republican party as a nominee for the 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump's niece, Mary, believes there is a strong possibility that the Republican Party would nominate the former president as their presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Read full story
25 comments
New York City, NY

Santos is now facing local, state, federal, international and congressional ethics investigations

George Santos is now being probed for alleged ethical infractions at local, state, federal, international, and congressional investigations, which might result in substantial legal penalties and reputational harm.

Read full story
6 comments

Lawmakers are pushing for an outright ban on TikTok — With China describing this as suppression of foreign businesses

The U.S. Lawmakers are pushing for an outright prohibition on TikTok, which has led to China describing this move as some kind of economic repression directed toward foreign companies.

Read full story
4 comments

At least 65% concerned Republicans are focusing too much on probing Biden Administration instead of 'real issues'

At least 65% of those polled in the country are concerned that the Republican Party is placing excessive emphasis on investigating the Biden administration rather than the actual problems.

Read full story
18 comments

Whether he gets indicted or not, Trump vows to keep fighting for the White House

Donald Trump has said that he will continue to pursue the Presidency, even if he is arrested for the crimes he has been accused of committing. Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has said that he will continue to run for president of the United States, despite the possibility that he will be indicted.

Read full story
21 comments
Texas State

Abbott's SB 923 to prohibit undocumented children from receiving state public education funds

The bill that Governor Abbott tabled, known as SB 923, will reportedly make it illegal for undocumented children to receive financial assistance from the state for their schooling.

Read full story
94 comments

Republicans fuming the Student Loan program could cost $400 billion & believe it will deprive States of future tax money

Republicans are incensed that the Student Loan program has the potential to cost $400 billion over the next three decades and will deprive states of future tax revenue. Republicans are expressing anger over the projected cost of President Joe Biden's Student Loan forgiveness program due to how it could reach $400 billion over the next 30 years.

Read full story
43 comments
Florida State

Exclusive: DeSantis will lose the Republican nomination if he enters the race & faces Trump in 2024 - experts

Governor DeSantis will allegedly lose the Republican nomination if he were to enter the Presidential race and face Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024. According to experts, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has little chance of defeating former President Donald Trump for the Republican nomination in 2024 if he decides to run.

Read full story
22 comments

Republicans accuse intelligence officers of being Democrats operatives in their attempts to discredit Hunter's laptop

The GOP accused former intelligence officials of acting as Democratic Party political operatives when they attempted to discredit Hunter Biden's laptop, which has since been authenticated.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Trump supporters upset for being kicked out of DeSantis' book signing — but they called the Florida Governor a tyrant

Supporters of Donald Trump were ejected from Ron DeSantis' book signing and expressed their displeasure by referring to the Florida governor as a tyrant. Former President Donald Trump's supporters recently caused chaos during Florida Governor Ron DeSantis' book signing and called calling him a "tyrant" to the point where they had to be removed from the event.

Read full story
8 comments

Explainer: All Santos' lies that will be probed by House Ethics Committee

The House Ethics Committee said it had launched an inquiry into Representative George Santos for the lies that led to his resignation as Republican leader. Let us examine some of the things they are investigating.

Read full story

Conservative justices holding Supreme Court majority could potentially reject Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program

Conservative judges that are seemingly holding the majority of the Supreme Court could reportedly reject President Biden's Student Loan Forgiveness program. It appears like the conservative justices who make up the majority on the Supreme Court are getting set to put an end to President Joe Biden's plan to forgive or lower the amount of student loans that millions of People currently owe.

Read full story
13 comments
Michigan State

Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed for blaming Biden Administration for Trump-era fentanyl deaths

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene has taken some heat for allegedly propagating a hoax that President Biden was to blame for the drug overdose deaths of two young men who actually died during the Trump administration.

Read full story
5 comments
Florida State

Trump continues to lead polls while DeSantis fails to match up amid looming presidential bid run from the governor

Donald Trump's lead in the polls continues to rise, while DeSantis's position continues to worsen as a result of the governor's impending declaration that he will run for president.

Read full story
16 comments

Lawmakers attempted to ban politicians in Congress from trading stocks, and they are not succeeding

For some reason, legislators tried to prevent members of Congress from engaging in stock trading, but their efforts have yet to be successful following three recent bills that are hitting a dead end.

Read full story
26 comments

After being condemned by Democrats, Scott clarified that his policy would exclude Social Security and Medicare

After receiving criticism from Democrats, Scott explains that his approach will not affect national security, Social Security, or benefits for veterans or military personnel. Republican Senator Rick Scott, who has faced criticism from Democrats, has clarified that his proposed approach will not negatively impact crucial areas such as national security, Social Security, or benefits for veterans and military personnel.

Read full story
13 comments

Exclusive: Republicans slam the media for concealing details surrounding Hunter Biden's laptop story

The Republican party has accused the media of withholding crucial information related to the Hunter Biden laptop scandal. The GOP has leveled accusations against the media, claiming they have withheld vital facts concerning the Hunter Biden laptop controversy.

Read full story
35 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy