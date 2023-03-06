Gen Z lawmaker says DeSantis is abusing his power for attacks on Black people & the LGBTQ community

The first member of Generation Z to be elected to Congress argues that Governor DeSantis is abusing his power by attacking members of the LGBTQ community and people of color.

Representative Maxwell Alejandro, the first member of Generation Z to serve in Congress, asserts that Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is abusing his authority by attacking Black people and the LGBTQ community.

In an interview, this Rep. expressed his view that the policies implemented by Governor DeSantis, which single out Black, transgender, and LGBTQ individuals, are reminiscent of fascism.

In his own words, he said when speaking about the Florida Governor:

We have to call it for what it is: He is abusing his power and using the state to target political opponents and political enemies. And there's a word for that, and it's fascism, and we have to be honest about it".

Governor DeSantis has remained adamant about his treatment of the African American community seeing as this year, he decided to ban the teaching of Advancement Placement (AP) for African American Studies in all schools in the state of Florida has been met with widespread criticism.

The Governor's administration rejected the proposal for a new African American Studies course by writing a letter to the College Board, and the news was not taken lightly on social media.

The Florida Department of Education wrote in a letter to Brian Barnes, senior director of the College Board Florida Partnership:

The content of this course is inexplicably contrary to Florida law and significantly lacks educational value. The content of this course is significantly lacking educational value".

Florida has banned schools from teaching "critical race theory," which aims to understand racism in the United States.

Critical race theory can be explained as an academic discipline that has been around for several decades and investigates systemic racism in the United States.

The experts on the subject have said it is not taught in elementary or high schools, but opposition to the concept has become a rallying cry for Republicans.

These recent actions taken by Governor DeSantis' office come after he requested all public colleges and universities for information regarding the diversity, equity, inclusion, and critical race theory resources that are utilized on their campuses.

The Governor and his administration's aspirations of transforming the New College of Florida from a liberal institution into one that is more strict and conservative have been criticized.