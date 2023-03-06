Biden denounced by Democrats for not alerting them about his handling of a GOP-led resolution of the crime bill

Democrats have denounced President Biden for not keeping them in the loop first concerning his handling of a Republican-led resolution that would overturn parts of a District of Columbia crime bill.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Prachatai / Flickr

United States President Joe Biden has faced criticism from fellow Democrats for not consulting with them before taking action on a resolution put forward by Republicans.

The resolution aimed to overturn certain provisions of a crime bill in the District of Columbia that was championed by the Republicans, according to a report.

Some Democratic leaders, like Nancy Pelosi, have expressed disappointment that they were not informed earlier and had to rely on media reports to find out about the president's actions.

When asked whether she agreed with President Bident on the bill, Pelosi said:

If he was going to do it, I wish he would've told us first because this was a hard vote for the House members. And it's a hard vote for the Senate members. And the mayor of the District of Columbia even differed from the legislators who passed it, so it wasn't that clear".

President Biden reportedly discussed the resolution with the Democratic caucus in the Senate and informed them of his decision not to sign it.

This only served to stir criticism from Democrats in the House, who claimed that they were caught off guard by the news.

The resolution was defeated by a total of 173 Democrats in the House, but Republicans were awarded a significant political victory as a result of Biden's decision.

When the Democrats strive to defend themselves against criticism that they are too lenient on crime, their opposition to the bill draws attention to the rifts within their party.

The choice made by President Biden has allegedly infuriated liberals because, in their view, it shows a lack of respect for the autonomy of the city.