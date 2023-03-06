Mary Trump says Donald will be the likely pick by the Republican party as a nominee for the 2024 presidential election

Donald Trump's niece, Mary, believes there is a strong possibility that the Republican Party would nominate the former president as their presidential candidate in the 2024 election.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Mary Trump, the niece of former President Donald Trump, believes there is a strong chance of the GOP picking his uncle as the party's candidate for the White House in the 2024 Presidential election.

The former president's niece was discussing how the Republicans, who currently control the House of Representatives and are campaigning, will handle events until the 2024 election.

Mary said this about who she thinks the Republicans will pick:

So what you're seeing is the Republican agenda and CPAC this week, you're seeing how it's gonna play out for the next two years until the 2024 election. ... If, as I think is, the most likely scenario, Donald is the nominee".

In a hypothetical eight-way primary poll, former US President remains the frontrunner, with 37% of the respondents supporting his candidacy.

However, the survey showed a decline in support for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who received only 19% of the vote.

The poll also revealed that former US Ambassador to the United Nations, Nikki Haley, has officially launched her presidential bid, becoming the second notable Republican to do so after Trump.

Trump's influence over party officials is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled, and he would probably give DeSantis a tough time in the primary race.

As such, challenging Trump at the Primaries, should the 2024 elections be a fight-off between him and Trump, will be the most intense and divided the GOPs have ever been.

The former U.S. President has a clientele of donors that have allegedly started dropping funds on his campaigns, and he still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter.