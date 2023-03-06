At least 65% concerned Republicans are focusing too much on probing Biden Administration instead of 'real issues'

At least 65% of those polled in the country are concerned that the Republican Party is placing excessive emphasis on investigating the Biden administration rather than the actual problems.

A democrat and republican stock photo. Photo by dc1975 / Canva Pro

A poll conducted by the Pew Research Center revealed that more than two-thirds of Americans are worried that Republicans are dedicating too much time and effort to investigating President Joe Biden and his Administration instead of tackling pressing issues facing the country.

The poll found that 65% of respondents were concerned about the focus of the Republican Party and their priorities, with many believing that the GOP should be focused on dealing with broader issues that impact the daily lives of Americans.

In contrast, additional surveys indicate that the public is apprehensive that Republican inquiries will excessively concentrate on uncovering negative information about political opponents.

According to this poll conducted by the Pew Research Center in January, a mere 32% expressed anxiety that the GOP might not emphasize enough investigating Biden.

With the Republican party having recently gained control of the House of Representatives and a Democratic president in the White House, House Republicans were already expected to commence investigations into President Biden and his administration.

However, current polling indicates that the public is not enthusiastic about multiple public hearings, particularly those proposed by the Republicans.

When polled on their "top priority" for congressional investigations, fentanyl trafficking into the U.S., operations at the U.S.-Mexico border, and the infant formula shortage during the summer of 2022 were the top three issues.

This implies that the Republicans' border security investigation may gain traction, whereas other concerns, such as the origins of the Covid-19 pandemic, the impeachment of Mayorkas, and Hunter Biden's finances, were considered less important by voters.

At present, House Republicans have initiated investigations into the following matters:

The disorderly evacuation from Afghanistan in 2021.

The genesis of the Covid-19 pandemic.

The purported misuse of executive authority against conservatives.

The situation concerning the U.S.-Mexico border.

Accusations that Twitter has attempted to silence right-wing perspectives.

Certain members of the Republican party, such as Representative Andy Biggs, have advocated for the impeachment of Alejandro Mayorkas, the Department of Homeland Security Secretary.

Others are urging for thorough examinations of possible conflicts of interest regarding the Biden family, which encompasses President Biden's son, Hunter.