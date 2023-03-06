Whether he gets indicted or not, Trump vows to keep fighting for the White House

Donald Trump has said that he will continue to pursue the Presidency, even if he is arrested for the crimes he has been accused of committing.

Former President of the United States Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Former President of the United States, Donald Trump, has said that he will continue to run for president of the United States, despite the possibility that he will be indicted.

Trump's statement has stirred up a lot of controversies, with some seeing it as a threat to the democratic process. Others have argued that it is within his rights to run for office, regardless of any legal troubles he may be facing.

The outcome of this remains to be seen, but Trump's words have certainly generated a lot of discussion and speculation, especially given the legal issues that he and his are facing.

Trump's candidacy for the presidency comes at a time when he is facing a multitude of legal concerns and investigations, including at least one criminal probe that has the potential to result in him being indicted.

In fact, there are two criminal investigations that are ongoing: one into possible election meddling and the other into alleged financial crimes.

Indicting Trump would be more than punishing crimes, such as plotting to subvert an election, instigating a rebellion, or stealing confidential documents.

An indictment would send a message not only to Trump but also to those who would try to emulate his behavior that no one is above the law.

If Trump were to face any constraints that people with serious probes that are in his situation are facing, then restrictions on his ability to travel would be on the table.

A ban of this kind would deprive him of one of the most significant political advantages he now possesses, namely his capacity to rile up his supporters at rallies located in remote areas.

However, the former U.S. President still has an unshakable hold on the Average Republican primary voter and has a small clientele of donors who can drop massive funds on his campaigns.

As such, his influence over voters is undiminished, and even without Twitter, his ability to command media attention is still unparalleled.