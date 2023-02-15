Haley takes a swipe at former and current Potus for being slightly old for the job, recommends a competency test

Age discrimination against both the former and current presidents of the United States by Haley, who claims they are too old for their jobs and advises that President Biden take a test to determine his level of competence.

Former United Nations Ambassador and Republican leader Nikki Haley. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Nikki Haley, a candidate vying for the Republican nomination in 2024, took a subtle jab at former boss Donald Trump and current President Joe Biden during a Wednesday speech in Charleston, South Carolina.

Haley called for "mental competency testing" for all politicians above the age of 75. In other words, an implementation of term limits for members of Congress and stricter enforcement of immigration laws.

The fundamental argument of her campaign was that the United States needed a younger leader after electing two of the oldest men to inhabit the White House.

To emphasize her point, Haley pledged to implement obligatory cognitive testing on older officeholders, arguing that politicians over the age of 75 should be tested to ensure they are mentally fit to hold office.

Haley said in a video:

In the America I see, the permanent politician will finally retire. We'll have term limits for Congress and mandatory mental competency tests for politicians over 75 years old".

Haley's speech has sparked a debate about the mental health of politicians and the importance of cognitive testing.

Her campaign promises are likely to appeal to voters concerned about the age of their elected officials and who believe there should be more transparency about their mental health.

As the 2024 presidential campaign heats up, Haley's proposals will likely be a key issue that candidates will have to address. It remains to be seen whether her proposals will gain traction or be dismissed as a political ploy.

There is a growing perception among both parties that the current standard-bearers, Joe Biden for the Democrats and Donald Trump for the Republicans, are too old to remain in the White House.

The cognitive abilities of President Biden have been questioned by some, particularly Republicans, who have pointed to a series of gaffes as evidence that he is not psychologically fit for office.