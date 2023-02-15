A crowded presidential field could ease the path for Trump — And Senate Republicans are worried about this

Republicans in the Senate are concerned about the possibility that a crowded field of presidential candidates could make Donald Trump's route to victory easier.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Senate Republicans are growing increasingly worried that a crowded 2024 presidential field could ease the path for former President Donald Trump to once again clinch the party's nomination.

Everyone is keeping a close eye on a number of Republican candidates to see which emerging stars and influential voices might decide to run against Trump in the presidential election of 2024.

The Republican race is not crowded yet, but former VP Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are just some of the prominent Republicans allegedly considering candidacy in 2024.

Then there is another influential Republican politician that is rumored to be laying the groundwork for a potential presidential bid announcement to win a GOP nomination in 2024, and he happens to be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.

The only issue is those potential rivals for the Republican nomination are allegedly whispering behind the scenes that Trump has lost touch and that there are cracks in his base.

Even though around a dozen campaign operatives and consultants for the 2024 election reportedly said that Trump's electoral appeal is narrower than ever, the majority of those polled secretly stated that they still wouldn't want their candidate to be in the lead after Trump.

Some are apparently concerned about sustainability and want to flood the airwaves shortly before the early races in Iowa and New Hampshire rather than spending money to create name recognition when Trump is beating them with his Truth Social platform.

Others are hesitant to enter the race for fear of the concentrated attacks they would undoubtedly face from the former president and other potential rivals if they were the next to do so.

Most Republican senators from the Republican Party are abstaining from taking sides in the election at this point, and very few have voiced any public criticism of Trump, explicitly declaring that they do not want him to be their party's nominee.

They are experiencing apprehension due to the likelihood that Trump could once again breeze through a large field and waltz his way to the candidacy for the party.