Pence is gearing up to fight a subpoena that hinges on his role on Jan. 6 as the presiding officer of the Senate

Former Vice President Pence is getting ready to challenge a subpoena that centers on his role on January 6 as the presiding officer of the Senate, and he will do so based on the information in demand.

Former United States Vice President Mike Pence. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

A lengthy court battle is shaping up as former Vice President Mike Pence prepares to oppose a subpoena from the special counsel investigating former President Donald Trump.

The subpoena demands his testimony about the events leading up to the infamous January 6th Capitol riots, an issue that Pence has been reluctant to speak about publicly.

This could also potentially derail the special counsel's investigation, led by Jack Smith, who has aggressively pursued evidence of Trump's wrongdoing in the aftermath of the election.

The subpoena requires Pence to testify before the special counsel, which could lead to contentious legal disputes between the former Vice President and the Department of Justice.

Legal experts suggest that this fight could potentially take years to resolve, further complicating the already thorny issue of holding former government officials accountable for their actions.

Pence's refusal to comply with the subpoena raises questions about the power of the Vice Presidency and its relationship with the Presidency, especially in cases where the two offices may have conflicting interests.

This could have implications for future vice presidents and the legal battles they may face in the course of their duties.

Pence, like Trump (and Biden), has been on the news recently after he turned over classified documents that were discovered at his Indiana home last week to the FBI, according to letters.

The discovery of these classified documents puts Pence in the same situation as his former boss, former President Donald Trump, and current President Joe Biden, both of whom have had classified documents found at their residences.

Pence's representative, Greg Jacob, sent a letter to the National Archives notifying them of the discovery, and in a separate letter, he said that the FBI came to the former vice president's home to collect the documents.

The letters, dated 18 January, state that "out of an abundance of caution", Pence had engaged outside counsel to review records stored in his home after reports about the materials found at President Biden's residence.