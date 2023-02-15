EPA does not know yet whether the amount of chemicals released in the Ohio derailment was enough to pose health risks

The Environmental Protection Agency allegedly does not yet know whether the amount of chemicals that were spilt in the Ohio derailment was sufficient to pose any health dangers.

A screenshot from the Ohio incident that occured after a train derailed. Photo by @laurie_to / Twitter

A train derailment in Ohio that occurred on February 3, 2023, released several chemicals linked to cancer, according to the US Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

The chemicals in question include gases that have been linked to cancer in manufacturing workers in several studies and have raised concerns over the potential health risks associated with them.

Exposure to these chemicals may also cause short-term problems such as dizziness, nausea, and irritation of the eyes and mouth. However, the EPA has not yet determined whether the amount of chemicals released in the derailment is enough to pose health risks.

Karen Dannemiller, an associate professor of environmental health science at Ohio State University, has stated that the EPA is still investigating the incident and that more information will be needed to determine the extent of the damage caused.

While the EPA has reported that it has not detected dangerous levels of these chemicals in nearby homes, some residents have reported animals in the area dying and experiencing potential signs of chemical exposure.

However, they are still investigating to determine whether or not sufficient amounts of chemicals were leaked to place residents in danger of adverse health effects.

This Ohio area that has been affected is experiencing an alarming death toll among its animal population just days after a devastating train wreck compelled officials to carry out a "controlled release" of the hazardous chemicals that were onboard.

At a news conference, local officials stated that most of the region's drinking water might be consumed without any concerns.

Residents who rely on private water sources, on the other hand, have been told to stick to bottled water until the state can verify that their water supply is safe to drink.

The Environmental Protection Agency of the state is also monitoring the air quality and has reported that there is no cause for alarm.