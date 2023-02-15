After pouring more than $4 billion into Abbott's border control, Texas GOP want to spend an additional $4.6 billion

The state has already spent more than $4 billion on Governor Abbott's border control project, and now Republicans want to pour in an additional $4.6 billion to keep it for two more years.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Republican lawmakers are tabling a proposal that will see Texas spend over $4 billion on border security to continue funding Operation Lone Star during the first two years of President Biden's Presidency.

This is allegedly a significant increase from the $800 million previously allocated for this purpose, and the new spending levels are far beyond what state lawmakers once budgeted for border security.

This practice began in 2007 when the Legislature approved $110 million for border security. However, the two-year total of $110 million would now cover less than three weeks of spending under the current budget.

Democratic state lawmakers have mostly opposed the border spending, with only a few voting in favor of a $1.8 billion package in 2021 that included funding for a state border wall.

Democratic members in Texas have always quantified the border control proclamation called "Operation Lone Star" as a "publicity stunt" by the Republicans to attempt to win more votes, reports have alluded.

The move was heavily described as another ticket by the Republications to try to get Governor Abbott re-elected for the third time, and maybe it worked because the Governor bagged a third-term.

When signing the border control proclamation into power, the Governor justified the measure as necessary to prevent the crossing of drugs and undocumented migrants.

He said the reason behind this move was because "the Biden administration wasn't doing its job on the border," and he has since remained firm on this move.

The Democrats, who are primarily unable to block the actions of the Republicans, have attacked the spending as being wasteful, noting that it accomplishes little to dissuade border traffic or curb drug smuggling, which mainly occurs at ports of entry.

In the meantime, Texas Republicans are showing no indication that they would reduce their focus on securing the border and reducing immigration.