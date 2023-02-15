Exclusive: After announcing bid, an old video shows Haley telling pro-confederate group that states have right to secede

After launching her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley is seen in archival footage telling a pro-Confederate organization that states had the right to split from the United States.

Former governor of South Carolina Nikki Haley. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

Following her announcement that she is running for the Republican nomination for president, Nikki Haley has faced criticism after footage emerged of her speaking to a pro-Confederate organization.

In this video from several years ago, Haley can be heard saying that states had the right to secede from the United States, which has left the internet losing it.

This stance has sparked controversy for many reasons, but it has also raised questions about Haley's views then and now if they remain the same.

As the presidential election season heats up, it is probable that Haley's statements will be subjected to a tight level of scrutiny by both her supporters and her opponents.

This former governor of South Carolina announced on Tuesday that she will run for the Republican nomination for president of the United States in 2024.

This decision puts Haley in direct competition with her former boss, former President Donald Trump, who is also vying for the chance to return to the White House.

She became the first Republican candidate to directly confront Trump in a field that is anticipated to develop in the coming months.

During the announcement of her bid, Haley said in her video:

It's time for a new generation of leadership – to rediscover fiscal responsibility, secure our border, and strengthen our country, our pride and our purpose. China and Russia are on the march. They all think we can be bullied, kicked. You should know this about me: I don't put up with bullies. And when you kick back, it hurts them more if you're wearing heels".

Former VP Mike Pence, South Carolina Senator Tim Scott, New Hampshire Governor Chris Sununu, and former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson are just some of the prominent Republicans allegedly considering candidacy in 2024.

Then there is another influential Republican politician that is rumored to be laying the groundwork for a potential presidential bid announcement to win a GOP nomination in 2024, and he happens to be Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.