Reports of DeSantis requesting firearms to be banned at his party raises concerns about his stance on gun control

There are reports that have surfaced online alleging that Governor DeSantis made a request to city officials in Tampa to ban guns from his election-night party in November 2022, and he did not want anyone to know he made this request.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

According to a recent report, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a sensitive request to city officials in Tampa ahead of his election-night party in November 2022.

The emails obtained by a major publication reveal that the governor's campaign wanted to ban guns from the event, but without DeSantis being associated with the decision.

The report highlights that DeSantis, who received a 100% rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) in 2022, did not want firearms at his election-night celebration.

However, it appears that he did not want to take responsibility for the decision, as the emails indicate that his campaign team wished to blame city officials for any restrictions on firearms.

The sensitive request was made ahead of a contentious election when the governor sought reelection. The emails suggest that DeSantis' campaign was aware of the potential for controversy around the issue of guns and wanted to avoid any negative impact on the governor's image.

The report has raised concerns among some about the governor's stance on gun control, particularly given his previous endorsement by the NRA.

However, others have suggested that the emails demonstrate the complexities of campaigning in a polarized political climate, where even sensitive decisions such as firearms can become contentious issues.

It is not yet clear how the report will impact the governor's political standing, but it is likely to be closely scrutinized by his supporters and critics in the coming weeks.

What is also concerning is that Governor DeSantis was advocating for a reform in Florida law that would remove the requirement for a permit to carry a firearm in public last year.

Seeing the Governor support and call for more freedom with firearms but also be rumored to prohibit them at one of his events is very much telling.