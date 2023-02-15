Reports of DeSantis requesting firearms to be banned at his party raises concerns about his stance on gun control

Victor

There are reports that have surfaced online alleging that Governor DeSantis made a request to city officials in Tampa to ban guns from his election-night party in November 2022, and he did not want anyone to know he made this request.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xvnj6_0knfBDqv00
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis.Photo byGage Skidmore / Flickr

According to a recent report, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis made a sensitive request to city officials in Tampa ahead of his election-night party in November 2022.

The emails obtained by a major publication reveal that the governor's campaign wanted to ban guns from the event, but without DeSantis being associated with the decision.

The report highlights that DeSantis, who received a 100% rating from the National Rifle Association (NRA) in 2022, did not want firearms at his election-night celebration.

However, it appears that he did not want to take responsibility for the decision, as the emails indicate that his campaign team wished to blame city officials for any restrictions on firearms.

The sensitive request was made ahead of a contentious election when the governor sought reelection. The emails suggest that DeSantis' campaign was aware of the potential for controversy around the issue of guns and wanted to avoid any negative impact on the governor's image.

The report has raised concerns among some about the governor's stance on gun control, particularly given his previous endorsement by the NRA.

However, others have suggested that the emails demonstrate the complexities of campaigning in a polarized political climate, where even sensitive decisions such as firearms can become contentious issues.

It is not yet clear how the report will impact the governor's political standing, but it is likely to be closely scrutinized by his supporters and critics in the coming weeks.

What is also concerning is that Governor DeSantis was advocating for a reform in Florida law that would remove the requirement for a permit to carry a firearm in public last year.

Seeing the Governor support and call for more freedom with firearms but also be rumored to prohibit them at one of his events is very much telling.

Read full story in "NewsBreak" App
# Ron DeSantis# Gun Control# Republicans# Elections# Politics

Comments / 685

Published by

I write stories that matter

N/A
36K followers

More from Victor

Charleston, SC

Haley takes a swipe at former and current Potus for being slightly old for the job, recommends a competency test

Age discrimination against both the former and current presidents of the United States by Haley, who claims they are too old for their jobs and advises that President Biden take a test to determine his level of competence.

Read full story
13 comments

A crowded presidential field could ease the path for Trump — And Senate Republicans are worried about this

Republicans in the Senate are concerned about the possibility that a crowded field of presidential candidates could make Donald Trump's route to victory easier. Senate Republicans are growing increasingly worried that a crowded 2024 presidential field could ease the path for former President Donald Trump to once again clinch the party's nomination.

Read full story

Pence is gearing up to fight a subpoena that hinges on his role on Jan. 6 as the presiding officer of the Senate

Former Vice President Pence is getting ready to challenge a subpoena that centers on his role on January 6 as the presiding officer of the Senate, and he will do so based on the information in demand.

Read full story
17 comments
Ohio State

EPA does not know yet whether the amount of chemicals released in the Ohio derailment was enough to pose health risks

The Environmental Protection Agency allegedly does not yet know whether the amount of chemicals that were spilt in the Ohio derailment was sufficient to pose any health dangers.

Read full story
530 comments
Texas State

After pouring more than $4 billion into Abbott's border control, Texas GOP want to spend an additional $4.6 billion

The state has already spent more than $4 billion on Governor Abbott's border control project, and now Republicans want to pour in an additional $4.6 billion to keep it for two more years.

Read full story
464 comments

Exclusive: After announcing bid, an old video shows Haley telling pro-confederate group that states have right to secede

After launching her candidacy for the Republican presidential nomination, Nikki Haley is seen in archival footage telling a pro-Confederate organization that states had the right to split from the United States.

Read full story
2590 comments
Texas State

Texas residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following Abbott's decision to call diversity efforts illegal

Texas residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following Abbott's decision to call diversity efforts that are being made by state agencies 'illegal'.

Read full story
1156 comments

A judge could be asked to compel Trump's lawyer to answer Qs before a grand jury on his handling of classified documents

It is possible that a request may be made to a federal judge to compel one of Trump's lawyers to answer further questions about his handling of sensitive documents in front of a grand jury.

Read full story
56 comments
Florida State

Disney is not challenging Florida Bill granting DeSantis broad powers over its theme Parks in the state

Disney seems ready to comply and work within Governor DeSantis' new Reed Creek District framework after deciding not to challenge Florida Bill Granting the governor's administration over Reed District.

Read full story
129 comments

Analysis: Republicans are right to worry about Ukraine aid. Remember the $20bn in used aid that was unaccounted for?

Democrats should understand when Republicans complain about the Biden Administration's incessant spending of billions of dollars on Ukraine aid, given that roughly $20 billion was unaccounted for. Let's look at this one...

Read full story
15 comments

Republicans call on Biden to stop telling Americans that they want to slash Medicare and Social Security

Republican leaders have pleaded with President Biden to stop informing the American people that the Republican Party intends to reduce funding for retirement programs such as Medicare and Social Security.

Read full story
1309 comments

Exclusive: Hunter Biden's lawyer says Republicans just want to collect an array of documents from the President's family

According to the attorney for Hunter Biden, Republicans are attempting to compile a large number of documents and records of their communications with President Biden and his family.

Read full story
1192 comments
Florida State

Trump continues to body-shame DeSantis, calls him derogatory names, and experts say he's not stopping anytime soon

Donald Trump has not stopped calling Governor DeSantis derisive names or shaming his appearance, and political analysts predict he will not do so soon. Former President Donald Trump has been experimenting with new nicknames for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis that he plans to use during this ongoing election race, according to a report.

Read full story
2964 comments

Biden urges Congress to restore every woman's constitutional right to choose

President Biden has sent a strong call to action to Congress, urging them to reverse the Supreme Court's decision from a year ago and defend the fundamental right of every woman to choose.

Read full story
605 comments

Explainer: How Biden outsmarted Republicans with the Social Security and Medicare exchange

During Tuesday night's State of the Union speech by President Biden, a moment occurred during the Social Security and Medicare discussion led to the president outsmarting Republicans. And that moment is something that is worth dissecting...

Read full story
61 comments
Texas State

Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok

Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.

Read full story
509 comments

GOP liar Santos has close links with a one-time Trump confidant who is the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch

Republican pathological liar Santos allegedly has links with one-time Trump confidant, who also happens to be the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch by the name of Viktor Vekselberg.

Read full story
506 comments

Revealed: List of entities owed money by Bankman-Fried's FTX includes New York Times, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan & Apple

The New York Times, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Apple are on the list of corporations that FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried owes money to after a document listing the identities of the creditors was made public.

Read full story
17 comments
California State

Explainer: Democrats and their obsession with voting against rent control in California

The considerable rise in rental costs in California has made it impossible for many citizens to afford housing. Despite this, the state has twice rejected efforts to expand rent control measures over the entire state. Let's talk about it...

Read full story
32 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy