Texas residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following Abbott's decision to call diversity efforts illegal

Texas residents lambasted for electing a 'racist' Governor following Abbott's decision to call diversity efforts that are being made by state agencies 'illegal'.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott. Photo by Texans for Greg Abbott / Flickr

The residents of Texas, especially the ones in African American homes, are feeling the wrath of elections and condemning those who voted for Governor Greg Abbott following the recent move by this state leader during Black History Month.

The Governor's memo ordered state agencies ordering them to cease all diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) hiring initiatives has caused frustration and anger among the Texas Legislative Black Caucus.

The memo, which argues that such initiatives are in violation of the state's employment practices, accuses DEI policies of favoring certain demographic groups to the detriment of others.

The caucus, along with other leaders, has criticized the memo, stating that no illegal activities have taken place and that the Governor's order is a step backwards in terms of promoting a fair and inclusive workplace.

They are now calling on pro sports organizations and colleges to avoid hosting high-profile events in Texas to send a message to state officials about the importance of DEI policies.

The Governor's memo is the latest move in the broader debate around diversity and inclusion in the state. Some have argued that DEI policies are necessary to address historical and systemic inequalities, while others contend that they are discriminatory and divisive.

The issue has become increasingly politicized in Texas, with some lawmakers pushing for stricter regulation of DEI initiatives and others advocating for more comprehensive and inclusive policies.

It is yet to be seen how the memo will impact the state's approach to DEI policies and whether the outcry from critics will result in any changes.

However, the issue will likely remain contentious as Texas continues to grapple with issues of diversity, equity, and inclusion.

The Texas Legislative Black Caucus has harshly condemned the Governor's memo, with many members labeling him a "racist" and others claiming he is incompetent.

During this time, others argued that companies should hire based on skills and qualifications rather than diversity, which was met with much opposition.