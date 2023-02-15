A judge could be asked to compel Trump's lawyer to answer Qs before a grand jury on his handling of classified documents

It is possible that a request may be made to a federal judge to compel one of Trump's lawyers to answer further questions about his handling of sensitive documents in front of a grand jury.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Matt Johnson / Flickr

A federal judge may be asked to order one of former President Donald Trump's lawyers to provide further testimony before a grand jury regarding his handling of classified documents.

It's basically a motion to have the attorney-client privilege between Trump and Evan Cochran breached on the grounds that the former president was using Cochran to help him commit a crime, ALLEGEDLY.

The possibility of compelling the lawyer to testify further underscores the seriousness of the investigation and the potential legal consequences for those involved.

Trump's candidacy for the presidency comes at a time when he is facing a multitude of legal concerns and investigations, including at least one criminal probe that has the potential to result in him being indicted.

The former president has been under scrutiny for having classified documents at his residence, according to an in-depth report, and it appears he is alleged to have hidden the records that he took to Mar-a-Lago with him.

As a result, this led to the FBI conducting a search of his property in the summer of last year. Then there's the question of intent to consider.

The Justice Department has been looking into a number of issues related to Trump's administration since last year, including whether or not he obstructed justice by refusing to return hundreds of secret documents he took with him from the White House when he left office.

It is a violation of the law to knowingly store classified information in an unauthorized location, and the former president was allegedly hesitant and sketchy with the whole thing.

Trump, who was impeached twice as president, has denied guilt in all of the cases, arguing that his Democratic adversaries are leading political attacks against him.