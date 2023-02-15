Disney is not challenging Florida Bill granting DeSantis broad powers over its theme Parks in the state

Disney seems ready to comply and work within Governor DeSantis' new Reed Creek District framework after deciding not to challenge Florida Bill Granting the governor's administration over Reed District.

The sign outside the Reedy Creek Improvement District administrative office building is seen at Walt Disney World in Lake Buena Vista. Photo by SOPA Images / Gallo Images

In a significant development, the Walt Disney Company reportedly said that it will not fight a bill that recently passed both houses of the Florida Legislature after Governor Ron DeSantis tabled it.

The bill will give Governor DeSantis broad powers over Disney's theme parks in Orlando, and the company has assured that they will be working to follow whatever rules they need to follow.

Basically, the company released a statement indicating that it is "ready to work within this new framework," suggesting that it will not attempt to challenge the law in court.

This decision comes after the Legislature dissolved the Reedy Creek Improvement District in April 2022, following Disney's opposition to the Parental Rights in Education law. Critics have dubbed the bill the "Don't Say Gay" law.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District had previously been the governing body for Walt Disney World Resort and other theme parks in the Orlando area. With the district's dissolution, Governor DeSantis will now have greater authority over Disney's regional operations.

The bill has faced significant opposition from some quarters, with concerns raised about potential conflicts of interest and the impact on workers' rights. However, others have praised it for increasing transparency and accountability in the management of theme parks.

It remains to be seen how Disney will adapt to the new regulations, but with its decision not to challenge the bill, it appears that the company is ready to work collaboratively with the governor's office to ensure a smooth transition.

All the details around the new special district slated to replace the Reedy Creek Improvement District could be considered during the March session of the state legislature.

The Reedy Creek Improvement District, which Disney uses to essentially self-govern its Florida theme park holdings, will be decommissioned by June 2023.

When state leaders announced that a new district would be created in its place, locals questioned what this meant for them; some even took legal action.

They asserted that Florida legislators "threatened to eliminate thousands of employment" for state residents. The Hollywood Reporter reported that claimants also asserted that the state violated Disney's constitutional rights.