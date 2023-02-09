Explainer: How Biden outsmarted Republicans with the Social Security and Medicare exchange

During Tuesday night's State of the Union speech by President Biden, a moment occurred during the Social Security and Medicare discussion led to the president outsmarting Republicans. And that moment is something that is worth dissecting...

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Adam Fagen / Flickr

The most controversial moment of President Joe Biden's State of the Union address on Tuesday night was the part many had feared from the beginning, and the internet lost it.

During the speech, the President addressed several key issues at the forefront of American politics in recent months, and many of his statements were met with heated debate and discussion.

Republican Party leaders, in particular, had a strong reaction to the speech, with many expressing their discontent with Senator Rick Scott's attempts to lay out a bold and attention-grabbing agenda for the GOP.

This has been a growing source of tension within the party, with many leaders feeling that the Senator's approach was not representative of the values and beliefs of the Republican Party as a whole.

The controversy surrounding this issue highlights the ongoing debate within the party about the best way to approach the challenges facing the country today.

Here's what exactly happened...the whole interaction explained

President Biden referred to Scott's idea, without mentioning the Senator by name, to make the case that Republicans had no right to hold the impending debt ceiling discussion "hostage" to their proposed budget cutbacks.

These were President Biden's words:

Some of my Republican friends want to take the economy hostage — I get it — unless I agree to their economic plans. ... All of you at home should know what those plans are. Instead of making the wealthy pay their fair share, some Republicans — some Republicans — want Medicare and Social Security to sunset."

Upon hearing the remark, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, seated behind Biden, visibly disapproved, shaking his head and mouthing "No." This sparked a reaction from Republicans in the room, who voiced their objections to the statement.

Biden then deviated from his prepared speech and clarified that he was referring only to some Republicans and not the entire party. He emphasized this point several times, seeking to address the growing discontent in the room.

He even granted this to a portion of the party:

I am not saying it's a majority. I don't even think it's even a significant."

Despite efforts to mitigate the contentious atmosphere, the Union address was met with continued jeers and saw Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene stand up and call President Biden a "liar."

Biden's comments were directed at a particular aspect of Senator Scott's proposal that states that all federal legislation should sunset after five years and that if the law is deemed worth keeping, it must be reauthorized by Congress.

However, Senator Scott did not mention specific programs such as Medicare and Social Security, which were created through federal legislation and would require reauthorization every five years under his proposed plan.

It is important to note that the likelihood of Senator Scott's plan becoming law is low, as it has only been embraced by a small fraction of Republicans.

Additionally, Democrats repeatedly misrepresented the proposal during the 2022 campaign, claiming it would effectively abolish Social Security and Medicare. These claims have been criticized for being misleading and lacking context.

It is important to note that the sunset of a program does not necessarily mean it will not be reauthorized and that entitlements would come to an end.

President Biden, however, was more cautious in his summary of the proposal, leading to a misinterpretation of the proposal by some. This trickery was conducted in front of a global audience.