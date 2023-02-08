Abbott wants state agencies to ban employees from conducting state business on devices that can download or use TikTok

Governor Abbott's administration has proposed that state agencies prohibit employees from conducting official business on any device that is capable of downloading or using TikTok.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott/ Photo by The Texas Tribune / Flickr

Texas Governor Greg Abbott has issued a directive to all state agencies instructing them to ban their employees from conducting state business on any device that can download or use the popular short-video sharing app TikTok.

In response to the possible security concerns posed by TikTok, Texas state agencies have been ordered to establish a statewide security plan for managing personal and state-issued devices used for state business.

The plan lists various objectives, such as a prohibition on using TikTok and other forbidden technologies on state-issued devices and limits on using prohibited technology-enabled personal devices in sensitive locations.

The Texas Governor said in a statement release:

The security risks associated with the use of TikTok on devices used to conduct the important business of our state must not be underestimated or ignored ...TikTok harvests significant amounts of data from a user's device, including details about a user's internet activity ".

Over the past month, a number of public colleges and universities in multiple states — including the University of Texas — announced that they would block access to TikTok on-campus Wi-Fi networks and devices.

According to state and federal leaders, the app collects massive amounts of data from the devices of its users, including when, when, and how they conduct internet activity, and then provides this treasure trove of potentially sensitive information to the Chinese government.

Darren Mott, a former FBI agent and cyber security expert, stated that he does not anticipate TikTok being permanently banned, but he does anticipate similar steps being made by establishments where cutting-edge technology is generated.

Republicans have advocated for the implementation of a nationwide ban on the use of TikTok, which would put the jobs of thousands of content creators and influencers in peril.

One Republican, known for his hawkish stance toward China, Senator Josh Hawley, announced that he would introduce legislation to make it illegal in the United States to use the short video app TikTok.

TikTok, whose parent firm is the Chinese company ByteDance, is already subject to a prohibition that would prevent federal employees from using or downloading TikTok on government-owned devices.

This could see the careers of thousands and thousands of influencers, User-Generated content creators and other established celebrities come to a halt should this bill ever become a success.

There have reportedly been no updates yet on when this bill will get its day in front of Congress or if it will come to fruition.