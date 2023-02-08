Republican pathological liar Santos allegedly has links with one-time Trump confidant, who also happens to be the cousin of a sanctioned Russian oligarch by the name of Viktor Vekselberg.

Republican leader George Santos. Photo by Michael Belanger / Flickr

Republican Congressman George Santos from New York has been found to have closer ties than previously reported to businessman Andrew Intrater, a report has revealed.

This businessman has cultivated close links with a former confidant of former President Donald Trump and is the cousin of sanctioned Russian oligarch Viktor Vekselberg.

This relationship goes beyond political contributions, with Intrater and his wife having each donated a maximum of $5,800 to Santos' main campaign committee and tens of thousands more to committees linked to him, as the Federal Election Commission reported.

According to a statement made privately by Santos in 2020 and a court filing in a Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) lawsuit against Florida-based investment firm Harbor City Capital, where Santos worked for over a year, the relationship between Santos and Intrater is more complex.

The SEC filing shows that Intrater invested hundreds of thousands of dollars into Harbor City, which was accused by regulators of operating a Ponzi scheme.

The evidence suggests that Santos may have had a business relationship with Intrater while he was first entering politics in 2020.

These new revelations raise further questions about the relationship between Santos and Intrater and their ties to the sanctioned Russian oligarch, Viktor Vekselberg.

Santos announced recently that he was going to step down from his committee assignments because he is being some sort of a "distraction," according to a report.

This statement of the Rep stepping down was made by a prominent lawmaker on anonymity who believes that Santos's presence has hindered the organization's smooth functioning.

The move by Santos generated a lot of buzz and speculation among the public and has raised questions about the real reason behind his departure, seeing as this took place just one day after Santos met with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy.