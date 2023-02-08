Revealed: List of entities owed money by Bankman-Fried's FTX includes New York Times, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan & Apple

The New York Times, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Apple are on the list of corporations that FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried owes money to after a document listing the identities of the creditors was made public.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yScEt_0kgrEKDG00
FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried.Photo byBybit / Flickr

A list with some of the entities that Bankman-Fried's FTX owes money to consists of some of the largest and most well-known names in finance and technology, such as the New York Times, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, and Apple.

Commercial airlines like Southwest, major newspapers like the New York Times and Wall Street Journal, prestigious universities like Stanford, and even well-known celebrities like Larry David are all included on the long list of names.

Although the list does not disclose how much money each party is owing, the company is thought to have at least one million creditors, including 9.7 million individual identities, which have been sealed off, per request from FTX attorneys.

It is believed that FTX has more than one million creditors, with the top 50 creditors being due a total of more than $3 billion combined.

FTX owes these organizations money for various reasons, and it is anticipated that it will make plans to repay the money owed to them as soon as possible.

Once dominant cryptocurrency exchange FTX filed into bankruptcy in November, the hundreds of creditors to whom it owes money have now been made public, according to the bankruptcy records.

Some of the most important figures and institutions in the provided 116-page dossier were fictional creations with fake names.

Members of Congress, ranging from the new Speaker of the House, Kevin McCarthy and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer to those with no prior experience in elected office, are represented on the list of awardees.

After the lawmakers received the monies, it became apparent that the money originated from this massive financial fraud, as evidenced by journalists' reporting, criminal charges filing, and the admissions of guilt from FTX insiders.

The document that revealed those names does not specify the amount of the debt nor the nature of the problem, and at the request of FTX.

Also, the identities of individual creditors, the majority of whom are customers who deposited monies on FTX, have been redacted.

The existence of the parties' names on the creditor list does not automatically imply that they had an FTX account.

