Trump comparing himself to Capone isn't far-fetched because his critics have compared him to organized crime figures

Former President Donald Trump stated he had more attorneys than the infamous gangster Al Capone. However, it is unknown if this is true, and some of his critics have previously compared him to organized crime figures.

Former United States President Donald Trump. Photo by Gage Skidmore / Flickr

In fact, Frank Figliuzzi, a former FBI official who now writes on MSNBC, made the comparison between former President Donald Trump and his allies and the Mafia back in August.

This analogy was then reiterated in September by Michael Cohen, who had previously served as a personal lawyer for Donald Trump but is now an outspoken critic of the president.

During an appearance on "Deadline White House", Cohen stated that he believed Trump's downfall would be similar to that of notorious gangster Al Capone.

He added:

Like the Al Capone effect, you're not going to get him on murder, extortion, racketeering. You get them on tax evasion."

Trump has been facing numerous legal issues, including multiple lawsuits and probes into his business practices and potential election interference.

The New York Attorney General, Letitia James, sued Trump and his family in September, accusing them of inflating his net worth to commit fraud.

Trump has denied these allegations and has responded with insults and accusations of his own.

In December, the Trump Organization was found guilty of 17 counts of tax fraud. This was one of several legal battles that Trump is facing, including a lawsuit from writer E. Jean Carroll who sued him for defamation, battery, and emotional distress.

The lawsuit stems from Carroll's allegations that Trump defamed her after she accused him of raping her in the 1990s. Despite these accusations, Trump has maintained his innocence and continues to deny the allegations.