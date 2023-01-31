At least 73% of Americans think Republicans don't care about the effects of inflation on housing, food and gas prices

Around 73% of surveyed Americans are under the impression that Republicans do not really worry about how inflation would affect the cost of housing, food, and petrol.

A democrat and republican stock photo. Photo by dc1975 / Canva Pro

A recent poll has shown that a majority of Americans, at least 73%, believe that Republicans are not concerned about the impact of inflation on the costs of housing, food, and gas.

According to this new poll, 73% of respondents feel that these leaders have not paid enough attention to the most pressing concerns, while only 27% believe they have had the appropriate priorities.

This disparity in opinion highlights a clear divide in the perception of the priorities and actions of Republican leaders in the House.

Majority of Americans also disapprove of how Democratic leaders are managing their duties, which stands at 59%. In contrast, most Americans dislike how Republican leaders in Congress conduct their jobs, which stands at 67%.

When asked to name the country's most crucial problem, nearly half of Americans (48%) name economic problems. And these problems are primarily tied to the effects of inflation on housing, food, and gas prices.

Even though the economy is the primary issue of members of both parties, other concerns are prioritized differently, and this is what was highlighted:

Other top concerns include immigration tally at 11%.

Gun violence and crime stand at 6%

Government spending and taxes are also at 6%

Political divisions or extremism being low at 5%

Covid-19, which topped the public's list of issues at 36% in the summer of 2021, was mentioned by only 1% of the people in the latest survey.

For an obvious choice, immigration is listed as the top issue for 18% of Republicans and Republican leaners, while only 7% of Democrats and Democratic leaners feel the same way.

On the other hand, 10% of Democratic-aligned Americans cite gun issues or crime, compared with 3% of those aligned with the Republican Party, with much of the difference between the two parties coming in the share citing gun control specifically.

Democrats continuing the war on gun control is directly in hand with how whenever there is a mass shooting in the country, President Joe Biden delivers the same heartfelt speech, expressing outrage.

Following this grief over the prevalence of gun violence, and reiterating his demand that Congress pass legislation prohibiting the sale of assault-style weapons.