Exclusive: FBI conducted an undisclosed search on a think tank founded by Biden - unclear if additional files were found

A think tank that President Biden established was subject to an unannounced investigation by the FBI after the first batch was found. However, it is unclear if any additional documents were discovered.

President of the United States Joe Biden. Photo by Matt Johnson / Flickr

The recent Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) probe into a think tank established by United States President Joe Biden has raised concerns about the security of sensitive information.

The investigation was launched after the first batch of documents was found, but it is still uncertain if any further discoveries were made, according to an individual sourced by the publication, which broke the story.

This search was reportedly done with President Biden's legal team being aware, and both parties were in agreement and had in-depth knowledge, but the sudden nature of this caught many by surprise and has led to numerous speculations.

The think tank, which was created to address key national issues, is considered to be an important component of President Biden's administration, and the outcome of the investigation could have significant implications for the president and his administration.

The public is attentively observing the situation and eagerly anticipating the FBI's inquiry conclusions. This new information, however, was the most recent in a series of fragmented disclosures regarding the recovery of sensitive materials at the president's residence.

The information that documents, some of which were labeled "top secret," dating back to President Biden's tenure as vice president under the Obama Administration, had been found at his old office, the news shocked many.

In the later part of that same week, the White House made the admission that a second group of sensitive documents had been discovered in the garage of the president's mansion in Wilmington.

President Biden's legal team found the classified documents in a "general suite" closet that was used by multiple people, according to a report.

The most alarming report is that nobody knows who had access to that closet or how the sensitive documents got into the wrong hands once they were there.

President Biden asserts that he was unaware that the documents were located at his previous office and that he did not become aware of their existence until his own lawyers informed the White House council office of their existence.